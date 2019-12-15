M.V.Wool starts making employees redundant

Fish processing company M.V.Wool, which has been at the center of a listeria bacteria scandal, began giving redundancy notices to workers on Saturday.

"Today, those who were at work received a redundancy notice," a company spokesman told ERR.

M.V.Wool employs 125 people, of whom, according to Postimees, about 15 will continue to be employed to keep the company running at a minimum level.

Following an injunction issued by the Veterinary and Food Board (VTA) on November 25, which suspended the work of the company, M.V.Wool submitted a collective redundancy notice to the unemployment fund. The statutory employee information and consultation process ended on Saturday meaning employees can now be made redundant.

The VTA took action against M.V.Wool after an alarm was triggered in March this year by the European Food Safety Authority's Rapid Alert System, in which five countries have detected a listeria bacterium that caused 15 outbreaks. It was strain ST1247, which is only associated with M.V.Wool and has been discovered by the VTA.

M.V.Wool says their fish products have always been within the European Union limits and are safe for consumption.

