ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Defense chief: Reservists unnecessarily being treated like children ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces Maj. Gen. Martin Herem on Esimene stuudio on Tuesday night. December 17, 2019.
Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces Maj. Gen. Martin Herem on Esimene stuudio on Tuesday night. December 17, 2019. Source: ERR
News

Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) Maj. Gen. Martin Herem said on ETV's Esimene stuudio on Tuesday night that although exercises demonstrate that Estonian reservists know and are capable of a great deal, they lack the initiative to decide things for themselves. He believes that one reason for this may be the fact that they are not given enough opportunities during conscription to decide things for themselves and cultivate a sense of responsibility.

The EDF has some major moves coming up. According to Herem, the goal thereof is to increase the efficiency of EDF preparations. The defense forces also wants to increase its overall conscript numbers.

The defense chief agreed with the show host's claim that freedom may be one factor influencing the serving of conscription.

"Everything we do in conscription needs to better prepare citizens for national defense," he explained. "Anything that doesn't do so, the question arises why we're wasting time or resources on it. And if it so happens that Tuesday or Wednesday is free, according to the schedule, why does this person have to await the next morning in the barracks if theyy can go out instead? Not necessarily home, but to the movies, or to go watch sports."

Herem believes that increased independence would help improve conscripts' and reservists' sense of responsibility.

"We can see at exercises ⁠— and this is a minor shortcoming ⁠— that after years spent back home, reservists know and are capable of a great deal that they must do, but they show poor initiative," he said. "They don't understand that they are the ones that have to hammer out that win. I think this comes from the fact that we herd them like little children. They need to be given more opportunities to succeed and fail, and decide for themselves, and cultivate their sense of responsibility as a result.!

The defense chief noted that conscription is to be made not more comfortable, but more reasonable.

Herem doesn't, however, believe in modern-day talk of so-called "snowflakes."

"Conscription is — I have called it a drastic environmental change for a citizen," he said. "I don't really believe in that 'snowflake' talk, and don't talk about it either. In the 1920s and 1930s, if we look at the orders of the defense and war ministers, they're essentially talking about the same thing — young men with gentle souls and weak bodies that should be handled differently. There's nothing new about it.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

estonian defence forcesreservistsmartin herem
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Latest news
17:00

Portable car wash app raises €1 million in five days

16:36

Eckerö cancels MS Finlandia Wednesday evening Tallinn-Helsinki ferry

16:14

Social affairs minister: Pharmacy reform delays legacy of predecessors

15:53

Swedish authorities suspect two citizens of disturbing Estonia shipwreck

15:30

Tõnis Saarts: EKRE has proved itself unfit for government

15:18

Gallery: President receives friend of the press award 2019

14:58

Chain pharmacies across Estonia close for rest of day in protest

14:46

Government bill makes fuel bio-additive sales easier, more flexible

14:27

Russians in Estonia not very interested in resettling, ambassador admits

14:03

Tallink to open first Burger Kings at Rocca al Mare, Ülemiste malls

13:39

Swedish financial authority opens sanction case in SEB investigation

13:22

Paper: Reporting of work place bullying increasing

13:04

Agriculture behind third quarter economic growth

12:58

ISS: No information on returnees from Syria to Estonia

12:38

First food sharing cupboard opens in Tartu

12:10

Defense chief: Reservists unnecessarily being treated like children

11:53

Social affairs minister: There's been ongoing poker game in pharmacy market

11:26

Interview: Raimond Kaljulaid on politics and joining the Social Democrats

10:49

Party ratings: Estonia 200 pass Riigikogu seats threshold again

10:27

Kaia Kanepi out of Limoges tennis tournament in first round

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: