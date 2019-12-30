ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Andrus Raudsalu: Management has not meddled in content at Postimees ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
CEO of Postimees Andrus Raudsalu
CEO of Postimees Andrus Raudsalu Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

CEO of Postimees Group Andrus Raudsalu says that the editorial board of the newspaper has not been subjected to an internal investigation nor will it in the future, just like the management does not plan to meddle in journalistic content.

Raudsalu told Vikerraadio's Lõpp hea, kõik hea program that there is a line between the board and the editorial desk. "The board does not intervene in the work of the editorial. There has not been an in-house investigation at Postimees nor will there be," he added.

Raudsalu said there were likely several events that led to a number of Postimees journalists quitting but added they were not connected.

"A feeling has been created to suggest the board of Postimees has failed to trust its journalists that in turn caused journalists to suspect they couldn't trust the board," Raudsalu said.

The CEO said that the editorial board hired a person from the outside to do data analysis in April, adding that the person came to see him.

"He found several leads and came to me, saying that there have been exciting stories that have not been published in Postimees. We simply acknowledged it at the time because a journalist cannot be forced to cover something," Raudsalu said, adding that what came later was a misunderstanding.

Former Postimees editor-in-chief Peeter Helme quit over differences with the editorial staff in November. Raudsalu said that in-house documents regarding Helme's departure were leaked to competitors.

"We decided to keep the matter in-house, but the letter still reached our competitors. I then wrote a second letter that was also leaked. In the second letter, I only said it was low that the first one was leaked after we had agreed to keep things to ourselves. After that, rumors of a manhunt at Postimees started circulating, even though there was nothing of the sort," Raudsalu described.

The CEO said that the editorial board would continue working, although the atmosphere is not as good as it could be. "I suppose it will get better over time."

Asked whether he would be willing to step down in the interests of peace, Raudsalu said that is up to the supervisory board.

Raudsalu said that Postimees, currently making a loss, plans to be in the black in four years' time. He added that the group's Lithuanian businesses are making a profit, with those in Latvia are set to break even in two years.

"The biggest change is that the reader will increasingly come to pay for journalistic content. People support it. Postimees' online portal has managed to triple the number of paying readers in just one year," Andrus Raudsalu said.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

peeter helmepostimeespostimees gruppandrus raudsalu
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Crisis contacts
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:34

Andrus Raudsalu: Management has not meddled in content at Postimees

17:06

Narva Town Hall to get makeover starting 2020

16:42

Ratas: Government doing everything to ensure Estonia's security

16:18

December industrial confidence up, retail confidence down on month

16:03

Kaljulaid to visit Chile, Antarctica next month

15:37

Raido Ränkel and Tuuli Tomingas crowned Estonian biathlon champions

15:21

ERR News looks back at 2019 in Estonia

14:57

ETV brings a wealth of programs to see in the New Year

14:21

Reinsalu: Ratas has right to choose family over Independence Day reception

13:44

Finnish tourist numbers on the rise – new generations traveling to Estonia

13:07

Nearly half million people using Smart-ID in Estonia

12:32

Number of measles cases in Estonia this year up to 27

11:39

2019: Three pollsters' party ratings in review

10:37

Small pharmacies offering drugs for cheaper than major chains

09:58

Hunt's Colts lose final game of the 2019 season

09:41

Paper: Veerpalu's trackside actions bothering skiers

08:36

Narva police stop drunk bus driver

29.12

Supermarket Selver e-store now accepting orders in Tartu

29.12

Opposition MP announces campaign calling for a positive January

29.12

Bus carrying nearly 70 passengers crashes, rolls off Tallinn-Narva highway

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: