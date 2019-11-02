Peeter Helme quits as Postimees editor-in-chief

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Peeter Helme has stepped down as Postimees editor-in-chief, Baltic News Service reports.

"I have decided to resign in the interest of the newsroom's peaceful work atmosphere," Helme, who took up the role in April, said.

Postimees executive publisher Merili Nikkolo thanked Helme for his contribution.

"We would like to thank Peeter for taking on this responsible role and wish him luck in his future endeavors," Nikkolo said,according to BNS.

Nikkolo and acting editor-in-chief, Aivar Reinap are to head up the Postimees newsroom for the meantime.

Indrek Lepik, editor of the Postimees' opinion section, was one of several Postimees staff who reportedly wanted Helme to step down.

"The trust between the editor-in-chief and a number of editors and reporters was lost. We reported this to the editor-in-chief and the publisher responsible. But at the end of the day, the result is as it is. I can say that understand [Helme's resignation]," Lepik told ERR Friday afternoonm though did not elaborate on what caused his loss of confidence.

Merili Nikkolo added that a Postimees editorial office meeting Friday morning discussed how the editorial work should be organized going forward, but no consensus had been reached.

"There were different examples that were discussed. There was no consensus, and in this case, Peter thought it was reasonable for him to step down. There's no other major tragedy to be seen. These are things which more concern passions and perhaps debates that do not reach the public spehere. In this case, it was a debate that ended in this outcome," Nikkolo told ERR.

Helme replaced Lauri Hussar, who stepped down in order to go into politics. Hussar ran for Estonia 200 in the European elections in May.

A high profile Postimees departure under the helm of Helme was Vilja Kiisler, now at news portal Delfi, who quit over disagreements on approaches to work, it is reported.

Postimees is part of Postimees Grupp, one of two major private media conglomerates in Estonia, and operates several regional dailies, and radio and TV channels.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

