Postimees introduces new slogan to newspaper nameplate

As of Friday's edition, the nameplate of daily Postimees now features the slogan "We stand for the preservation of the Estonian people, language and culture through the ages."

"This phrase refers to the Estonian Constitution," Postimees editor-in-chief Peeter Helme explained. "More specifically, to the latest, 2007 wording of its preamble."

Previous versions of the paper's nameplate have included the slogan "Estonian daily" and, in the early 1990s, "Tartu daily." Recently, however, the nameplate has not included a slogan at all.

"As of the beginning of this year, the name of the company publishing Postimees is AS Postimees Grupp," Helme noted. "The name change was motivated by a desire to tie the company to our flagship newspaper, which has been published since 1857. This focus is not simply highlighting Postimees as Estonia's oldest newspaper, but also likewise frames our obligation to the company and promise to our readers."

