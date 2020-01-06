ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

527 animals rehomed in Tallinn last year ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Pigeon.
Pigeon. Source: Minupilt.err.ee/Heido Selmet
News

A parrot, two pigeons, and three rats were among the 527 animals rehomed from Tallinn animal shelters in 2019.

In total 845 animals were rehomed, but 527 were adopted by new owners and the rest were reclaimed or returned to their original owners.  

Last year new homes were found for 455 cats, 56 dogs, two hamsters, six rabbits, two guinea pigs, one parrot, three rats and two pigeons.

In total 318 animals were returned to their owners, which included 201 dogs, 113 cats, two rabbits, one ferret, and one chicken.

As part of prevention work, 346 cats and 51 dogs were sterilized or neutered before going to a new home. The number of lost cats being returned to their owners has increased in recent years due to identification tagging rules that started in 2015.

Currently, there are 10 dogs and 95 cats in animal shelters in Tallinn. 

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

tallinn
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
12:01

2020 brings wide range of social welfare changes

11:43

Olukorrast riigis: Isamaa's policy direction doesn't suit senior members

11:21

Andrus Veerpalu under FIS scrutiny for Estonian championships activities

10:58

Telecoms security bill may exclude Huawei from Estonian market, firm says

10:39

Gallery: US marines bring Toys for Tots to Sillamäe

10:24

Politicians promising an eventful year in Estonian politics

10:02

Municipal leaders to meet with Kiviõli teachers over planned strike

09:39

Man dragged for 11 meters behind tram

09:11

527 animals rehomed in Tallinn last year

08:43

Expat from Turkey explains why he took up Estonian citizenship

08:21

Foreign ministry warns against traveling to Iraq and Iran

05.01

Bushfires force Estonia's Australian embassy to move to Sydney

05.01

Candidate found to replace secretary general at Ministry of Rural Affairs

05.01

More than 24,000 businesses created in 2019

05.01

Startup developing edible packaging raises $350,000

05.01

Truth and Justice selected best film of 2019 by Estonian film journalists

05.01

Number of fatal accidents at work rising

05.01

Family doctor helpline can now give personalized advice

04.01

NATO suspends training missions in Iraq after Soleimani killing

04.01

CEO: Postimees Group to turn a profit in four years

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: