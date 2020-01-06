527 animals rehomed in Tallinn last year

A parrot, two pigeons, and three rats were among the 527 animals rehomed from Tallinn animal shelters in 2019.

In total 845 animals were rehomed, but 527 were adopted by new owners and the rest were reclaimed or returned to their original owners.

Last year new homes were found for 455 cats, 56 dogs, two hamsters, six rabbits, two guinea pigs, one parrot, three rats and two pigeons.

In total 318 animals were returned to their owners, which included 201 dogs, 113 cats, two rabbits, one ferret, and one chicken.

As part of prevention work, 346 cats and 51 dogs were sterilized or neutered before going to a new home. The number of lost cats being returned to their owners has increased in recent years due to identification tagging rules that started in 2015.

Currently, there are 10 dogs and 95 cats in animal shelters in Tallinn.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!