Registration for free Estonian language courses opens next week

Over 700 free places on Estonian language courses can be registered for next week, and a new registration round will take place in March.

Registration will open at 10 a.m. on the Integration Foundation's website for 46 free courses from A2 - B2 level.

The Integration Foundation will be offering 'Estonian for communication' courses at the three levels for which there is most demand: A2, B1 and B2.

The courses opening in January will take place in Tallinn, Narva, Jõhvi, Sillamäe, Kohtla-Järve, Ahtme, Tartu, and Pärnu. There will be 23 courses in Tallinn, 10 in Narva, four in Jõhvi, two in Sillamäe, two in Kohtla-Järve, two in Ahtme, two in Tartu, and one in Pärnu.

Head of Language Studies at the Integration Foundation Jana Tondi said: "Anyone who's interested in studying Estonian can choose a course according to their language level and preferences regarding time, venue, and language school. We'll be publishing the timetable for the courses on our website. We recommend reviewing the rules for registering and taking a placement test on our website before registration opens to make the whole process easier."

Additional funding for Estonian language studies allocated by the Ministry of Culture has allowed the Integration Foundation to open registration rounds in March and August, when up to 4000 additional places will be made available to learners at all levels from A1 to C1.

"This year we're offering twice as many free places on courses to adult learners as we did last year, with three rounds of registration rather than the previous two," Tondi said. "If anyone misses out on registering or doesn't find the right course for them in January, they can take another look and try again in March. Plus there'll be our traditional further round of registration in August."

The advisors at the Integration Foundation are happy to answer any questions about opportunities for Estonian studies. Call the free hotline 800 9999 or e-mail info@integratsiooniinfo.ee to contact them.

The rules for registering for Estonian language courses can be reviewed and a placement test can be taken on the Integration Foundation website. Registration will open online at 10 a.m. on 14 January here.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!