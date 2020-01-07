ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

10,000 children in Estonia unvaccinated against measles ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Vaccinating. Photo is illustrative.
Vaccinating. Photo is illustrative. Source: ERR
News

There are currently 10,000 children up to 14 years of age in Estonia that are unvaccinated against measles due to parental objections. Nonetheless, refusals to vaccinate are showing signs of being on the decline, a specialist from the Health Board said.

"There are quite a lot of children in Estonia who are unvaccinated specifically because their parents refused to have them vaccinated," Irina Filippova, a chief specialist at the Health Board's Infectious Disease Prevention and Epidemic Control Department, said on Vikerraadio's morning radio program Vikerhommik. "There are a total of approximately 10,000 such children in Estonia."

Thankfully, she continued, these unvaccinated children don't all live in one area, but rather spread out across the country.

"But still — that's 10,000 children, plus those children who cannot yet be vaccinated, as in those under one year of age, pregnant people and people with immunodeficiencies," she stressed.

According to Filippova, children in Estonia are vaccinated according to the immunization schedule with two doses of the vaccine, at ages 1 and 13. Children under one year of age are not vaccinated.

"Thus, by vaccinating our children, we are protecting those who we cannot vaccinate," she added.

The specialist noted that refusals to vaccinate in Estonia range from 2-6 percent depending on the vaccine, indicating that coverage stands at 94-98 percent. Compared to other countries, the situation is positive overall.

"Considering that a total of 124,000 cases of measles and at least 75 deaths were reported in Europe last year, then Estonia's situation, in which 27 cases of measles were reported last year, is even good in comparison with other countries."

Ukraine remains Europe's biggest source of concern in this regard, with very low vaccine coverage, especially from 2010-2016, when vaccine coverage among children was 31-59 percent, Filippova noted. A total of 115,000 cases of measles have been diagnosed, and 40 measles-related deaths reported.

"A very strong anti-vaccine movement exists there, and parents are refusing en masse to vaccinate their children," she said. "I think the Ukrainian lesson is a very important one for anti-vaxxers in Estonia."

Vaccinated during Soviet era? Get a booster

Vaccination against measles began in Estonia in 1964. Initially, children were vaccinated with one dose of the vaccine, but since 1980, children have been vaccinated with two doses.

According to the specialist, measles cases can range from light to severe, however two thirds of cases ultimately require hospitalization, indicating severe cases of the disease. Side-effects of meningitis can include ear infections, pneumonia and encephalitis, and in severe cases may lead to death.

"A vaccine produced in the Soviet Union was used at the time, the quality of which was not always stable," Filippova said. "That is why the Health Board recommends those who were vaccinated against measles during the Soviet period get vaccinated with at least one modern dose of the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine, in order to boost their immune systems. Those vaccinated with two doses of the MMR vaccine already are protected, as two such doses provide effective and long-term protection. Those who have had measles are immune for the rest of their lives."

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

vaccineshealth boardmeasles
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
15:00

Kallas supports hiring assistants but says there is currently no need

14:29

Prime minister talks digital policy with German justice minister in Tallinn

14:09

May take 15 years to achieve four-lane highways, says economic minister

13:32

Regional Jet board member quits, to be replaced by CFO

13:12

Tallinn to introduce changeable speed limits and signs on Reidi tee

12:56

Former interior minister Anvelt joins two other ex-ministers at PR firm

12:43

Diesel prices reach record high in Estonia

12:30

Kõlvart: Tallinn will need to borrow money to finance new hospital

12:10

Police: Cocaine sales have increased significantly

11:33

ETV anchorman on life at sea on Antarctica-bound Admiral Bellingshausen

11:14

Mushrooms cropping up in forests during unusually mild winter

10:48

Rail Baltic audit finds project implementation issues

10:31

10,000 children in Estonia unvaccinated against measles

10:11

IKEA store in Kurna to be completed by 2023 at earliest

09:59

Estonia's Russian Orthodox believers celebrate Christmas

09:59

Marin Mõttus: Baghdad glowing

09:34

State budget to undergo first audit this spring

09:29

Emergency response number 110 cannot be called from March

09:19

Raimond Kaljulaid elected chair of SDE Tallinn branch

09:05

Kontaveit wins singles first round in Brisbane

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: