ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Immunization coverage could be improved by training teachers, say doctors ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
The Health Board is recommending everyone get vaccinated against the flu.
The Health Board is recommending everyone get vaccinated against the flu. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

According to doctors and healthcare workers, in order to improve immunization coverage and awareness of the necessity of vaccines, the first step should be training teachers and healthcare professionals.

It is via teachers and healthcare professionals that science-based information regarding the necessity of immunization will reach parents and children, ETV news program Aktuaalne kaamera reported.

Family doctor Karmen Joller noted that healthcare professionals' goal is children's health and well-being. She added, however, that doctors are not yet in favor of harsher measures such as banning unvaccinated children from kindergarten.

In recent years, Estonia has seen an increasing number of cases of diseases that had previously been nearly forgotten.

"Measles had been entirely eradicated in Estonia, and as our vaccination coverage rate has fallen significantly, then a few cases have cropped up — 26 cases this year," Joller said. "Some have been brought in from the outside, but some have also been infected in Estonia."

Nonetheless, she does not support the approach of banning unvaccinated children from kindergarten.

"I wouldn't go that radical, as children also have the right to an education in addition to their right to their health," Joller said. "I believe that the people of Estonia are smart enough decide what the right and healthy choice is for their children based on the right available information."

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

vaccinespublic health


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
15:51

Unemployment increased in third quarter

15:14

High support among Estonians for reaching 2050 climate neutrality goal

14:37

Paper: Tallinn plans to restrict use of leaf blowers on streets

14:05

Kaljulaid to attend throne ascension ceremony of new Japanese emperor

13:29

Statistics: Construction prices increase after labor costs rise

13:03

Immunization coverage could be improved by training teachers, say doctors

12:28

Tallinn delays new bus routes due to lack of drivers

12:06

Reinsalu: NATO Article 5 works 'unconditionally' despite Syria escalation

11:41

Kanepi rises in women's tennis WTA rankings

11:06

EKRE members, supporters crash LGBT event in Pärnu

10:32

Ministry of Culture rejects Narva mayor's request to co-finance new piano

10:04

Paper: Returns on voluntary pension schemes in Estonia lowest in Europe

09:46

Opposition to continue boycott of prime minister during Question Time

09:07

Gallery: Snap exercise Okas ended on Sunday

08:35

Two young Finns found dead on Tallink cruise ship

20.10

Estonian minister greets Finnish, Hungarian colleagues on Finno-Ugric Day

20.10

First component for AI-based applications reaches source code repository

20.10

National EMN contact point to be relocated to Academy of Security Sciences

20.10

Estonia to financially support democracy in Eastern Europe, Central Asia

20.10

UK should hold new referendum, says Estonian MEP

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: