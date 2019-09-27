ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
200,000 doses of flu vaccine to be sold in Estonia this season

The Health Board is recommending everyone get vaccinated against the flu.
The Health Board is recommending everyone get vaccinated against the flu. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Flu season is not far off, and the Health Board is recommending that everyone, especially those belonging to higher risk groups, get vaccinated against influenza. Nearly 200,000 doses of the flu vaccine will be sold in Estonia this season.

Flu season officially begins on the 40th week of the year, which typically falls around early October. Peak flu season in Estonia is in January and February.

According to Merike Jürilo, director general of the Health Board, in a busy world, it is crucial that vaccinating against the flu is made as simple as possible. She noted that last year, the option of getting the flu vaccine at pharmacies proved popular.

"And so pharmacies and healthcare providers can team up to offer this option again this season," Jürilo said. "Of course administers of the vaccine are subject to very strict regulations in the interests of patients' health, and only healthcare providers may administer the vaccine."

Vaccination against this season's flu is indicated for all residents, but especially those belonging to risk groups, including children and adults with immunodeficiency and those under treatment that compromises the immune system, organ transplant recipients, those with HIV, pregnant people, those 65 years of age and older, children beginning at the age of six months, those who come in contact with a lot of people through their work, and those with chronic illnesses such as diabetes.

Last flu season, more than 92,000 people, or 7 percent of the Estonian population, vaccinated themselves against the flu. More than 9,000 people got the flu vaccine at pharmacies during the 2017-2018 season.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

University of Tartu may end free Estonian language education

