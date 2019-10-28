ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Health Board campaign to draw parents' attention to need to vaccinate ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Flu vaccine being administered.
Flu vaccine being administered. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The Health Board is launching a new campaign this week with which it hopes first and foremost to draw parents' attention to the need to vaccinate.

"The goal of the campaign is to remind people of the fact that vaccination is the best means of protecting themselves as well as their children from infectious diseases," said Health Board Director General Merike Jürilo, according to whom immunization coverage in Estonia has fallen at an average rate of 0.3 percent per year in recent years.

According to World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations, in order to achieve herd immunity, immunization coverage of at least 95 percent must be maintained. Estonia, however, has already fallen below that threshold with certain vaccines.

"The downward trend in immunization coverage is being influenced by factors including fast-paced lifestyles as well as people falling ill the day they were supposed to go get vaccinated," Jürilo said. "With our campaign, we're reminding people that getting your child vaccinated must be a priority for parents, and that should circumstances not allow, it would be a good idea to work together with your family doctor or nurse to schedule a new, more suitable time to get your shots."

As vaccine-related disinformation is available online, the Health Board will also be publishing some myth-busting videos featuring journalist Jüri Muttika on its Facebook page and homepage vaktsineeri.ee.

Children vaccinated free

Children and young people in Estonia are vaccinated for free according to a national immunization schedule. Included in the schedule are vaccines which help prevent infectious diseases with serious consequences and thus avoid related complications and deaths.

According to the schedule, children and young people in Estonia are vaccinated against tuberculosis (TB), Hepatitis B, rotavirus, diptheria, tetanus, whooping cough, rubella, measles, polio, HPV, and hemophilia B. Adults are also to receive diphtheria-tetanus boosters every ten years.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

vaccineshealth boardpublic health


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
12:33

Gallery: Saturday was pumpkin day at Tallinn Zoo

12:26

Border crossing at Luhamaa disrupted by storm Updated

12:05

Rein Müllerson awarded Order of Friendship by Putin

11:43

Gallery: Over 30,000 still without power Monday morning, following storms

10:43

University of Tartu seeking additional funding for colleges

10:20

Tallink ferry stranded in Stockholm by breakdown

09:47

Health Board campaign to draw parents' attention to need to vaccinate

09:14

Margus Hunt's Colts win again

08:31

Prime minister blasts coalition partner EKRE's LGBT+, prosecutor statements

07:42

Gallery: Storms leave tens of thousands of households without power

27.10

Video: Tänak and Järveoja take podium after WRC title victory

27.10

Video: Rally legend and Toyota manager Tommi Mäkinen's Tänak faith rewarded

27.10

Video: President Kersti Kaljulaid salutes WRC champions

27.10

Video: Tänak clinches WRC title on final points test

27.10

Ott Tänak crowned WRC drivers' world champion

27.10

Reidi tee work yields puzzle as modern tin can found in ancient shipwreck

27.10

Feature: Feminist forum to shine a light on sustainable social movements

27.10

Tänak WRC maiden driver's bid chances in the balance in Catalunya

27.10

Interior minister: New IT minister once new prosecutor general found

26.10

Hitchcock festival comes to Tallinn and Tartu

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: