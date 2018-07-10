Spring measles outbreak in Saaremaa included eight cases

A registered outbreak of measles on the Western Estonian island of Saaremaa this March and April was limited to eight cases.

In recent years, isolated incidents of measles have cropped up in Estonia, typically brought in from other countries. The outbreak in Saaremaa was likely also causd by someone contracting the disease while abroad, reported regional paper Meie Maa (link in Estonian).

The most important factor in the prevention of the spread of measles is a high, over 95% rate of vaccination against the disease.

The recent outbreak in Saaremaa was kept in check in part due to the fact that 97% of the island's children are vaccinated against measles.

The most recent case of measles registered in Saaremaa prior to this spring's outbreak was in 1994.