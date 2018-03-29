news

Unvaccinated child in Viimsi diagnosed with measles following overseas trip ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Measles rash on the third day of illness. Photo is illustrative.
Measles rash on the third day of illness. Photo is illustrative. Source: Heinz F. Eichenwald/CDC/Wikipedia
News

According to Health Board data, an unvaccinated 11-year-old child was diagnosed with measles in March. The child, a student of Viimsi High School, caught measles on a trip to Thailand from which their family returned in early March.

Epidemiologists at the Health Board have determined that the child fell ill on March 13, when they developed a fever and malaise.

"On the first day of illness, the child went to school," said Irina Filippova, a chief specialist at the Health Board's Infectious Disease Prevention and Epidemic Control Department. "Three days later, the family took their sick child to the doctor, where they were sent home to continue treatment. The doctor hadn't suspected it was measles because the child hadn't developed the signature rash yet."

The rash finally developed and spread across the child's body two days later. On March 19th, the child and mother were quarantined at the hospital; a few days later, the mother, who had received only one dose of the measles vaccine in her own childhood, also came down with the disease.

"We have determined what people have potentially been in contact with the child and have given them recommendations for monitoring themselves or their children," Filippova said.

The child in question is a student at Viimsi High School, where there are a total of 34 unvaccinated children, among them three other children in the patient's class whose parents have refused to vaccinate. As the incubation period for measles is up to 21 days, monitoring will last through at least April 4.

In case of symptomps, possible contact, call your doctor

According to Filippova, however, it has been much more difficult trying to determine everyone who may have possibly come into contact with the patient, including those who visited Lasnamäe Health House (Lasnamäe Tervisemaja) and the general practitioners' center located there.

The Health Board is asking anyone who visited the aforementioned doctor's office between 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on March 16 to monitor their own health very closely. At the first sign of any symptoms, a patient should immediately contact their doctor and notify them that they may have come in contact with someone with measles.

People are also being asked to review their vaccination history. If a patient knows that they have received two doses of the measles vaccine or have contracted measles themselves, their risk of contracting the disease is very low. If they are unvaccinated, however, or only received one dose of the vaccine as a child, their risk of catching measles may be very high.

According to the state vaccine schedule, children in Estonia receive the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) at one year of age, which means that all babies under a year of age are unprotected from measles. MMR booster doses are administered at age 13.

The Health Board is reminding all parents who have for any reason refused to have their child vaccinated to always inform their doctor of their unvaccinated status should their child gets sick, as this will allow the doctor to avoid ruling out diseases that the majority of children are vaccinated against.

According to the agency's information, a third case of measles was registered in Estonia this month as well — likewise contracting the disease on a trip abroad, the third patient was an adult who had only received one measles vaccine as a child.

Measles symptoms

Some of the earliest symptoms in the onset of measles include fever, malaise, cough, runny nose, conjunctivitis and light sensitivity. A few days later, the signature rash appears, which begins behind the ears and spreads to the face and neck before covering the entire body. A measles patient is contagious beginning four to five days before and for up to five days following the onset of the rash.

There is no treatment for the disease itself; only symptoms can be treated. Complications can include pneumonia, middle ear infections and inflammation of the brain.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

health boardpublic healthmeasles


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
29.03

Estonia bars Russian MP from entering country

28.03

Kallas wants state to buy health insurance, experts disagree

28.03

Ratas: Estonia to go on providing humanitarian aid to refugees in Lebanon

28.03

Gallery: Ratas, Terras visit Estonian peacekeepers in Lebanon

28.03

Kaljulaid on two-day visit to UK

28.03

Retired general: US troops should be sent back to Baltics

28.03

Prosecutor's Office: Man shot by police last October was sober

28.03

Gen. Einseln's ashes embark on final journey to US

BUSINESS
27.03

Mihkelson slams Estonian decision to skip Dubai Expo

27.03

Swedbank leaves Estonia's 2018 economic growth forecast at 3.9 percent

27.03

Tartu municipal council follows city council rejecting pulp mill project

27.03

German logistics company HHLA buying Estonian Transiidikeskuse AS

26.03

European Central Bank withdraws Estonian Versobank's license

26.03

Four of six parliamentary parties want logging limits

26.03

Tallink shares drop 12 percent following Friday's announcement

26.03

Estonia's 2017 government sector debt totals 0.3 percent

Opinion
20.03

Digest: As Reform sidelines its chairman, the party is back at its worst

19.03

Digest: Russia's new ideology still based on Great Patriotic War

19.03

Toomas Sildam: Pre-election outdoor political ad ban entirely pointless

13.03

Digest: Social media a loophole to covertly fund election campaigns

12.03

Digest: Tartu's pulp mill debate already part of 2019 election campaign

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Kaja Kallas.

Kallas wants state to buy health insurance, experts disagree

Kaja Kallas, sole candidate for the chairmanship of the opposition Reform Party, would transform the health insurance system of Estonia in such a way that state coverage would be bought for the Estonian population from private insurance companies, weekly Eesti Ekspress wrote on Wednesday.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
29.03

Unvaccinated child in Viimsi diagnosed with measles following overseas trip

29.03

Estonia imposes entry ban on individuals on Magnitsky List Updated

29.03

Quota refugee family returns to Estonia from Germany

29.03

Latvian, Lithuanian Luminor banks to be merged with Estonian Luminor

29.03

Declaration supporting Baltic security to be adopted at meeting with Trump

29.03

Digest: Europe has no Russia policy whatsoever, says Toomas Hendrik Ilves

29.03

Azerbaijani authorities deny Tallinn City Council adviser entry at airport

29.03

Justice minister proposes foreign agents registration act, faces criticism

29.03

February retail turnover up three percent on year

29.03

Kaljulaid meets Queen Elizabeth II

29.03

Estonia bars Russian MP from entering country

28.03

Kallas wants state to buy health insurance, experts disagree

28.03

Ratas: Estonia to go on providing humanitarian aid to refugees in Lebanon

28.03

Gallery: Ratas, Terras visit Estonian peacekeepers in Lebanon

28.03

Kaljulaid on two-day visit to UK

28.03

Retired general: US troops should be sent back to Baltics

28.03

Prosecutor's Office: Man shot by police last October was sober

28.03

Gen. Einseln's ashes embark on final journey to US

28.03

Transit business sees noticeable improvement in Estonian-Russian relations

28.03

Germany issues all necessary permits to build Nord Stream 2

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: