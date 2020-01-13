'Truth and Justice' fails to make Oscars final cut

Estonian move "Truth and Justice" failed to be nominated for the final cut for Best International Feature Film at the 92nd Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars.

"Truth and Justice", directed by Tanel Toom and based on the first part of the Anton Hansen Tammsaare pentalogy of the same name ("Tõde ja Õigus" in Estonian) broke box office records in the first week of its domestic cinematic release in February and was also awarded an International Press Academy Satellite Award in December.

The movie got its domestic TV premiere on ETV on New Year's Day.

It also made the Oscars preliminary shortlist, but failed to make the final selection, as announced Monday afternoon Estonian time.

The five movies that did make it were "Parasite" (South Korea), "Pain and Glory" (Spain), "Corpus Christi" (Poland), "Honeyland" (North Macedonia) and "Les Miserables" (France).

Previous Estonian movies to have been nominated for Oscar selection include Estonian-Georgian co-production "Tangerines" (2014), which made it to the top five for the 2015 Oscars, and "The Fencer" (2015), which was in the preliminary shortlist the following year.

Tammsaare's "Truth and Justice" pentalogy was published from 1926-1933.

The final Oscars awards ceremony is on February 9.

