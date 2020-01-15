Lux Express requests funding help to introduce 'green' buses

Lux Express Estonia wants to introduce buses which would cut carbon emissions by running on LNG and CNG, and has asked Ministries of Finance and the environment, if it can apply for support during the implementation period.

The bus company, which operates between Estonian cities and internationally, said that the requirements for pollution standards were becoming stricter, and they had negotiated with bus manufacturers to purchase LNG and CNG buses suitable for intercity routes.

CNG is compressed natural gas and is a mix of imported natural gas and green gas. LNG stands for liquefied natural gas.

The first LNG buses for long-distance lines will be completed in 2021, in partnership with Scania and Irizar factories and Lux ​​Express.

"These buses have a significantly higher purchase price and operating costs, and this is a brand new product with no infrastructure," the bus company said. "It is obvious that under market conditions we will not be able to introduce them under normal circumstances."

Lux Express has asked the ministries under what conditions they could apply for a subsidy to support the implementation, as it would be a significant environmental saving.

Ministries have until 12 February to respond.

