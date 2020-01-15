ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Four defense force members serving in Iraq to return to Estonia ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Estonian Defence Forces in Iraq.
Estonian Defence Forces in Iraq. Source: Ministry of Defence.
News

Four of the seven members of the Estonian Defence Forces who were stationed in Iraq will return to Estonia, it was announced on Tuesday, after their training duties were suspended by increased tensions in the region.

Last week the six-strong team, which had been training Iraqi police officers, and a colonel Tõnu Miil were moved to Kuwait after tensions in the region rose after the U.S. killed a high ranking Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in a drone strike.

Four of the six members of the training team will return to Estonia. Two members of the training team will stay in Kuwait and work alongside the Danes. Col. Miil, who is serving in Operation Inherent Resolve, will also stay behind.

Maj. Gen. Indrek Sirel said: "As the rotation of training team is coming to an end and they are currently unable to perform their duties in Iraq, the Commander of the Defense Forces has decided to recall some of them. One of the tasks of the Defense Forces who will stay is to prepare for the arrival of the next rotation from Estonia."

Sirel said that the next Estonian Defense Forces training team is prepared and ready to begin service as soon as Operation Inherent Resolve resumes.

The Estonian Defense Forces is participating in the US-led international military Operation Inherent Resolve with a six-member training team and one senior officer in an international military-strategic team who is advising Iraqi ministries and security forces.

The purpose of Inherent Resolve is direct and supportive military action against Daesh (ISIS), and by participating in the operation, Estonia is increasing the security of Europe and NATO. 

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

estonian defence forcesiraqiran
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
14:52

Unions to table proposals for combating cash-in-hand wages

14:06

Tartu awards City Writer grant

13:35

More than 1,400 people caught entering Estonia illegally in 2019

13:10

Gallery: Arvo Pärt's children's songs translated into Braille

12:42

Tallinn against free public transport for nonresidents

12:22

Center Party expels Tartu deputy mayor

11:49

EU unveils €1 trillion plan to support Green Deal

11:24

Four defense force members serving in Iraq to return to Estonia

10:52

Study: Estonia has strong image within EU but may be weakened by government

10:28

Language institute worried about tasks being transferred to Language Board

10:02

PPA chief: Saaremaa crash was a crime, not an accident

09:41

Heated 'last mile' mini bus stations to open across Pärnu County in autumn

09:15

Lux Express requests funding help to introduce 'green' buses

08:43

RSF 'extremely concerned' for future of independent journalism in Estonia

14.01

What the papers say: Hypocritical alcohol policy, 2019 top Estonian movies

14.01

Lawyers in Savisaar corruption case say acquittals only right outcome

14.01

Police arrest Otepää municipal mayor on corruption charges

14.01

Illar Lemetti elected mayor of Viimsi Municipality

14.01

MP condemns decision not to grant Estonian citizenship to 1,500 children

14.01

Opinion: Interior ministry bill restricts foreign students' rights

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: