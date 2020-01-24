Jüri Ratas meeting Lithuanian counterpart in Kaunas

Prime minister Jüri Ratas (Center) is in Lithuania Friday, meeting his counterpart from that country, Saulius Skvernelis (Independent), in the second city, Kaunas.

The pair will discuss strengthening bilateral ties during a working lunch, BNS reports, as well as the upcoming Baltic prime ministers meeting in Tallinn on February 7.

The February summit is to focus on the Rail Baltic railway, as well as power network synchronization and challenges related to the Astravyets nuclear power plant in Belarus, which borders both Lithuania and Latvia.

Ratas and Skvernelis will also discuss the U.K.'s withdrawal from the EU, due next Friday, January 31, ongoing EU budget negotiations, climate change, and the EU Mobility Package's impact on hauliers in the region, BNS reports.

Ratas, reportedly a fan of basketball, will also attend a EuroLeague game between Žalgiris Kaunas and Alba Berlin while in Kaunas.

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki was initially due to attend, but had to cancel due to domestic workload and voting events.

