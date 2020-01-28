ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Paper: Bones unearthed at construction site over former Tartu cemetery ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Archaeologist at a dig site. Photo is illustrative.
Archaeologist at a dig site. Photo is illustrative. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Due to its location on the site of the former St. George's Cemetery (Püha Jüri kalmistu), Tuule 2B, the future site of a two-story, four-unit apartment building in Tartu's Raadi District, is currently being combed over by archaeology students from the University of Tartu; bones from nearly two dozen bodies have already been unearthed.

While much of the land between Narva Highway and Tuule Street underwent rescue excavations between 2004-2012, in the course of which the remains from nearly 180 burials were exhumed, as the planned building is now slated to be build one meter closer to Narva Highway than initially planned, the remaining one-meter-wide and 20-meter-long strip of land needs to be thoroughly investigated as well, regional paper Tartu Postimees writes (link in Estonian).

Thus far, archaeologists have already found the skeletal remains of 20 people, including men, women and children, together with Swedish and Russian coins and a brooch that all confirm the fact that people were buried at St. George's Cemetery between the mid-17th and 18th centuries, until the oldest section of the nearby Raadi Cemetery was taken into use.

While it has previously been suggested that a leprosorium, or leper colony, may have been located in the area in the Middle Ages, not a single burial identified at the site thus far has provided any clues that would confirm the theory, although indications of other infectious diseases such as syphilis and tuberculosis have previously been identified, and may be identified in the recently unearthed skeletal remains as well.

The skeletal remains have been found very close to the surface, with some bones found as soon as the turf was peeled back, likely due to the fact that the mound of earth likely heaped upon the site following the closure of the cemetery was in later times scattered.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

tartuarchaeological findscemeteries
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
09:01

Paper: Bones unearthed at construction site over former Tartu cemetery

08:39

Tartu Peace Treaty centennial celebrations start on Wednesday

27.01

Foreign ministry advises against traveling to Hubei Province in China

27.01

Paper: Estonia preparing for coronavirus with help from Sweden

27.01

Environmental associations: Nuclear plant would entail significant risks

27.01

Russia extends e-visas for Far East to 53 countries including Estonia

27.01

What the papers say: Freshwater mussels and Estonians in the Gambia

27.01

Estonia's seventh member of European Parliament starts work on Monday

27.01

Ministers: We took justice chancellor pension reform comments on board

27.01

Stats: Industrial and consumer confidence rise, retail confidence falls

27.01

Government sending pension reform bill to Riigikogu with confidence vote

27.01

Gallery: Holocaust Remembrance Day service held in Tallinn

27.01

Top officials paid bonuses for extra work, says Interior Ministry

27.01

Former principal of Kiviõli High School joins education NGO

27.01

Narva worried about declining population

27.01

Obesity epidemic continues in Estonia

27.01

€4.2 million Nõmme roadworks to see Tähetorni street close to late November

27.01

Small parties looking to work together at local elections

27.01

Government to put finishing touches on pension reform bill Monday

27.01

Kaljulaid: 'We need to remember our past today more than ever'

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: