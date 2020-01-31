ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Plans approved to open embassies in South Korea and Singapore ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Singapore.
Singapore. Source: Wiki commons
News

Plans to open embassies in South Korea and Singapore were given the go-ahead on Thursday, which the government hopes will help to boost business ties.

Opening an embassy in Seoul is important for bilateral relations with South Korea and the Asian region in general, a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

One of the main reasons for opening an embassy in Singapore is boosting business ties and supporting the entry of Estonian entrepreneurs to the markets of states that are part of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said: "The relations between Estonia and South Korea are very good; over the past three years, bilateral relations with Seoul have become significantly closer and interest in mutual cooperation has grown."

In addition to economic diplomacy, providing services and consular assistance for Estonian citizens will be another important area for the embassy.  

The embassy staff will include people posted from Tallinn as well as employees hired locally. There are plans to rent suitable premises for embassies and living quarters for posted workers.  

"Once Estonian embassies in Seoul and Singapore have been opened, we can raise the subject of opening the embassies of the Republic of Singapore and the Republic of Korea in Tallinn according to reciprocity," Reinsalu said.

The funds required for opening the embassies will come from instruments allocated by the government for boosting business diplomacy.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

ministry of foreign affairsurmas reinsalusingaporesouth korea
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
15:54

Lavly Perling may leave Prosecutor's Office altogether

15:28

Estonian, Latvian police cooperation foils cross-border car thieves

15:11

Gallery: Kreenholm textiles go on display in Tallinn

15:02

EKRE to hold torchlight march marking Treaty of Tartu centennial

14:41

Estonia's islands increasingly popular among Latvian tourists

14:34

Two Chinese tourists in Tallinn taken to hospital with coronavirus symptoms Updated

14:28

City council chair: Tallinn should have tourist tax like Venice

14:05

President, government's year-end meeting to be held Monday

13:43

Plans approved to open embassies in South Korea and Singapore

13:22

First capsule hostel in Baltics opens in Tallinn

12:57

Foreign minister: Relations between Estonia and the UK remain close

12:32

New working group to decide further Estonia disaster investigation

12:11

Gallery: Animal rights campaigners hand over petition to ban fur farms

11:54

Five companies compete to build Tallinn Music and Ballet School

11:33

EKRE pharmacy reform repeal bill may not have enough votes

11:20

Statistics: Industrial production decrease mainly due to energy and mining

10:37

Ratings: Center biggest in towns, EKRE in countryside

10:15

Expert: Putin meeting was viewed in Estonia like conquering of Everest

09:48

Reform member predicts health minister will lose job due to pharmacy policy

09:26

Study: Support for Reform and Center has equalized

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: