Plans approved to open embassies in South Korea and Singapore

Plans to open embassies in South Korea and Singapore were given the go-ahead on Thursday, which the government hopes will help to boost business ties.

Opening an embassy in Seoul is important for bilateral relations with South Korea and the Asian region in general, a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

One of the main reasons for opening an embassy in Singapore is boosting business ties and supporting the entry of Estonian entrepreneurs to the markets of states that are part of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said: "The relations between Estonia and South Korea are very good; over the past three years, bilateral relations with Seoul have become significantly closer and interest in mutual cooperation has grown."

In addition to economic diplomacy, providing services and consular assistance for Estonian citizens will be another important area for the embassy.

The embassy staff will include people posted from Tallinn as well as employees hired locally. There are plans to rent suitable premises for embassies and living quarters for posted workers.

"Once Estonian embassies in Seoul and Singapore have been opened, we can raise the subject of opening the embassies of the Republic of Singapore and the Republic of Korea in Tallinn according to reciprocity," Reinsalu said.

The funds required for opening the embassies will come from instruments allocated by the government for boosting business diplomacy.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!