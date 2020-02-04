ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Notary acts can be carried out in foreign embassies from February ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Office of a notary public in Tallinn. Photo is illustrative.
Office of a notary public in Tallinn. Photo is illustrative. Source: Eesti Meedia/Scanpix
News

Starting from February, the option of remote verification will be launched in the e-Notary self-service portal as a pilot project that will enable notarial acts to be carried out at Estonia's foreign representations without physically visiting a notary's office.

Initially, remote verification will be available at Estonia's foreign representations in Helsinki, Brussels, Stockholm, London and Riga. In parallel with the pilot project enabling remote verification through foreign representations, the process of carrying out acts by way of remote verification, which can be used upon agreement with a notary, will also be tested elsewhere, it appears from a press release.

In the new self-service environment, it will be possible to book a notary appointment, exchange documents and data concerning the notarial act, inspect the document project prepared by the notary and submit proposals for changing or amending it.

With remote verification, it will be possible to carry out transactions with shares of a private limited company, prove credentials, submit marriage or divorce applications and succession applications. It will also be possible to erase and give up real rights and commercial pledge.

Merle Saar-Johanson, chair of the Chamber of Notaries, said: "The new self-service portal will make communication with a notary easier for anyone who has business to do with a notary - be the reason succession, a real estate transaction or, for example, transfer of a part of a business," She added that the new system will also enable the client to have a look at the content of the agreement or some other documents in a convenient environment, like at home, before signing anything.

"We are well aware that coming to Estonia from abroad to perform only one act is too time-consuming and it is not always the best solution to establish a proxy. The goal of the remote verification project is to increase user-friendliness, because we want to contribute to the creation of a more attractive business environment in Estonia and to enable customers to make several transactions from a distance," Saar-Johanson said. "Once the project is running smoothly, we are hoping to expand the circle of remote verification activities and users," she added.

Technically, remote verification means that the client first coordinates with the notary about the time of transaction and goes to a foreign representation to carry out the act or, upon agreement with the notary, carries out the act remotely outside the foreign mission in a convenient location. It is also possible to book a time for remote verification in the self-service portal, which will help the user find a time that is suitable for both the notary and the foreign representation.

In order to perform remote verification, the customer will need an Estonian ID-card, digital ID, Mobile-ID or an e-resident's digital ID. The personal identification system of the participants of the acts uses Veriff's biometric face recognition technology.

The e-Notary 3 and remote verification project was financed from the European Union's Structural Fund and the budget of the Chamber of Notaries. The developments concerning the project were carried out by AS Andmevara.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
19:01

Paper: EKRE pharma bill explanatory remarks similar to 2018 Reform version

18:24

Temperatures low enough to start Otepää artificial snow production

18:04

Alexela does not support linking fuel excise duties to emissions

17:46

Reinsalu thanks France for bringing Estonian citizen back from China

17:18

Foreign ministry stops issuing China tourism visas

16:57

Language Inspectorate issue warnings to traders at Baltic Station Market

16:24

Toyota recalling thousands of cars in Estonia due to ​faulty airbags

15:57

Culture minister recommends special economic zone for Ida-Viru County

15:23

Olympic standard swimming pool to be built in Tallinn's Lasnamäe district

14:49

Notary acts can be carried out in foreign embassies from February

14:11

Buildings expert: Stricter building code has led to unfounded panic

13:26

Architecture museum hosts exhibition of noted Estonian-Americans' work

12:52

Gallery: Arvo Pärt's creation concert was extremely successful

12:29

Klaas, Tiik and Asser: We want to strengthen TÜK not demolish it

11:52

TÜK clinic heads want Klaas and Eelmäe to resign from supervisory board

11:27

Birds injured by oil pollution found in Saaremaa

11:04

Ministry wants additional €150 million a year to improve welfare system

10:17

Gallery: Snowdrops blooming in February

09:52

Environmental board: Lack of sorting biggest issue in waste disposal

09:23

President not to hold further legal assessment of pension reform bill

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: