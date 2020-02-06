ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Video: Technical issue leads to ETV presenter overdubbed in Russian

Margus Saar, who was interrupted by a
Margus Saar, who was interrupted by a "technical issue". Source: ERR
At the end of ETV's current affairs show "Ringvaade" on February 4, ETV´s current affair show "Aktuaalne kaamera" was linked live, where Margus Saar ("Aktuaalne kaamera" host and editor) is supposed to introduce the most important topics in the program.

Unfortunately, instead of Margus's summary, the soundtrack of a movie that was airing on ETV+ (ETV´s Russian-language channel) at the same time cut in, even at times in sync with the movement of Saar´s mouth, due to a technical issue.

Fortunately, this was quickly realised and things were brought back to the "Ringvaade" studio, to the surprise of the hosts, who fortunately collected themselves quickly. Through the studio connection, the presenters waved to each other and the crisis passed.

The video (in Estonian and Russian, obviously) is below.

--

Editor: Roberta Vaino

ringvaademargus saaraktuaalne kaamera
ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

