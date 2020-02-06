Video: Technical issue leads to ETV presenter overdubbed in Russian

At the end of ETV's current affairs show "Ringvaade" on February 4, ETV´s current affair show "Aktuaalne kaamera" was linked live, where Margus Saar ("Aktuaalne kaamera" host and editor) is supposed to introduce the most important topics in the program.

Unfortunately, instead of Margus's summary, the soundtrack of a movie that was airing on ETV+ (ETV´s Russian-language channel) at the same time cut in, even at times in sync with the movement of Saar´s mouth, due to a technical issue.

Fortunately, this was quickly realised and things were brought back to the "Ringvaade" studio, to the surprise of the hosts, who fortunately collected themselves quickly. Through the studio connection, the presenters waved to each other and the crisis passed.

The video (in Estonian and Russian, obviously) is below.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!