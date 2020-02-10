ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Terras makes desired European Parliament committees ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Riho Terras.
Riho Terras. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Estonia's seventh MEP Riho Terras (Isamaa) will be made a member of the European Parliament committees he sought to join.

"It is true that I was made a member of the European Parliament's Industry, Research and Energy Committee (ITRE) and an alternate member of the Agriculture and Rural Development Committee (AGRI) Terras told ERR on Monday. He said that the relevant decisions were made last week.

Terras told ERR in late January that he would like to participate in the work of ITRE and the agricultural committee.

The politician said Monday that it is too soon to say which roles he will play in the committees and that he doubts he will be entrusted with a report right away. "There will be introduction first, and we'll see whether I will get a report down the line or not. Generally, junior members are not given a chance right away. I will need some time to get settled in first," the MEP said.

Terras was also appointed to the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly where he will be addressing Eastern Partnership countries Moldova, Ukraine and Georgia.

Karl Robert Lausma has been hired as the first member of Terras' team in Brussels.

Former Estonian Defense Forces commander Riho Terras became the seventh Estonian MEP on February 1 in connection with Brexit on January 31. Terras took 21,477 votes at the 2019 European Parliament elections. He joined Isamaa on March 26.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

riho terraseuropean parliamentitreagri
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18:42

MP asks minister about plans to end funding of Russian propaganda channels

18:07

Riigikogu committee to establish option for greater agricultural aid

17:48

2019 tax receipt exceeds expectations

17:12

Enterprise Estonia: Tourism services exports may exceed €2 billion mark

16:44

47th Tartu Marathon canceled due to lack of snow, hike to be held on Sunday

16:10

Court releases money laundering suspect on parole

15:41

Kaido Padar elected appointment committee chair

15:06

January registered unemployment up to 5.6 percent

14:42

Terras makes desired European Parliament committees

14:19

New Tartu coalition agreement signed

13:51

EKRE wants new university funding model

13:20

Health Board: Ads for medications often mislead people

12:47

Sharing economy exempt from labor taxes due to past decision

12:13

Statistics: Trade in 2019 steady on year

11:46

Tartu plans to expand smart bike cycle network

11:19

Martin Helme: No need to fear sudden land tax increase in coming years

10:42

Estonian artist's exhibition about city of evacuated people from Chernobyl

10:22

80 Tartu hospital doctors sign joint appeal to minister, mayor, rector

09:51

3.8 million tourists accommodated in Estonia in 2019

09:16

Storm winds leave thousands without power

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: