Terras makes desired European Parliament committees

Estonia's seventh MEP Riho Terras (Isamaa) will be made a member of the European Parliament committees he sought to join.

"It is true that I was made a member of the European Parliament's Industry, Research and Energy Committee (ITRE) and an alternate member of the Agriculture and Rural Development Committee (AGRI) Terras told ERR on Monday. He said that the relevant decisions were made last week.

Terras told ERR in late January that he would like to participate in the work of ITRE and the agricultural committee.

The politician said Monday that it is too soon to say which roles he will play in the committees and that he doubts he will be entrusted with a report right away. "There will be introduction first, and we'll see whether I will get a report down the line or not. Generally, junior members are not given a chance right away. I will need some time to get settled in first," the MEP said.

Terras was also appointed to the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly where he will be addressing Eastern Partnership countries Moldova, Ukraine and Georgia.

Karl Robert Lausma has been hired as the first member of Terras' team in Brussels.

Former Estonian Defense Forces commander Riho Terras became the seventh Estonian MEP on February 1 in connection with Brexit on January 31. Terras took 21,477 votes at the 2019 European Parliament elections. He joined Isamaa on March 26.

