Terras in Brussels: I can communicate with people

Estonia's seventh member of the European Parliament started work in Brussels on Monday and told ERR he will communicate with people and do his best.

Riho Terras, a member of the Isamaa, said he has the communication skills he needs for effective political work.

"I'm trying to do the best I can. To communicate with people. I think communicating with people is one of the most important things in the European Parliament," Terras told the ERR in Brussels on Monday. "I see how these things work and the mechanisms work," he added.

"I hope I can take it," Terras said in response to what it is like to come to Parliament when it has already been in session for more than six months. The European elections were held at the end of May 2019.

Terras said he would like to become a member of the Committee on Industry, Research and Energy (ITRE) and the Committee on Agriculture (AGRI).

When asked about his attitude towards the climate neutrality plans launched in the European Union and its links with the energy and shale oil sector, Terras answered that Estonia should not act recklessly.

"The important thing is that we must not throw away anything before it is replaced by a reasonable and expedient solution. The Estonian energy sector is very dependent on our own raw materials. When we think of new things, we have to take into account that a great many people have to relearn, to reorientate. Nothing can be done quickly, but calm and balance are the keywords, "he said.

As a former Commander of the Defense Forces, Terras, evaluating the European Union's defense cooperation, found that before the creation of the so-called European Army, all countries should ensure their combat capabilities.

"I am pretty sure that Europe should not have to do substitution activities. The keyword for European armies today is investing in their own defences so that they are capable of fighting. And once that is done, let's see what happens next. I think that should be the emphasis," Terras said.

"But any form of cooperation, especially joint development in new technologies, is very welcome and Estonia has a place there," he added.

Terras became Estonia's seventh MEP on February 1, following the UK's withdrawal from the European Union on January 31.

With the redistribution of UK seats, Estonia gained one seat, increasing the country's representation to seven. At the same time, after Brexit, the size of the European Parliament decreased from 751 to 705.

Terras received 21,477 votes in the European Parliament elections in 2019. He joined Isamaa on March 26 2019. Isamaa is part of the European People's Party (EPP), the largest and most influential group in the European Parliament.

