ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Terras confirmed as Estonia's seventh MEP ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Riho Terras.
Riho Terras. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The National Electoral Committee registered Riho Terras (Isamaa party) as member of the European Parliament at its meeting today.

On February 1, Terras will become the seventh member of the European Parliament for Estonia in connection with the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union on 31 January.

As agreed with the European Union, Estonia received an extra seat when the seats for the UK were redistributed.

Retired General Riho Terras was the Commander of the Defence Forces in 2011–2018. He is currently the President of the Defence Division of Milrem Robotics, a defence solutions provider.

Riho Terras received 21,477 votes at the 2019 European Parliament elections.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

riho terraseuropean parliament
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
10:15

Expert: Putin meeting was viewed in Estonia like conquering of Everest

09:48

Reform member predicts health minister will lose job due to pharmacy policy

09:26

Study: Support for Reform and Center has equalized

09:07

Government: Estonia supports US-led Middle East peace process

08:42

Government allocates €50,000 for Red Cross working with Australian fires

08:16

What happens to UK citizens in Estonia post-Brexit? Essential FAQs answered Updated

08:01

Terras confirmed as Estonia's seventh MEP

30.01

Prime Minister: Pension reform now in the hands of the president

30.01

Mart Kalm re-elected rector of Academy of Arts

30.01

Prime minister, social affairs minister open to pharma reform discussion

30.01

Holger Kiik: Of fallacies, based on cursing climate policy

30.01

32 wolves shot by hunters in Estonia this season

30.01

Number of people turning to victim support up one third in 2019

30.01

Andropoff Villa complex given cultural monument status by state

30.01

Acquittal of Tartu ex-deputy mayor finalized after court dismisses appeal

30.01

Statistics: Stable retail growth continued in December 2019

30.01

Kiviõli school crisis may be resolved with new principal pick

30.01

Gallery: Kersti Kaljulaid visits Russian Bellingshausen Antarctic station

30.01

EKRE, SDE each submit own bills amending pharmacy reform

30.01

Presidential veto would postpone pension reform for indeterminate time

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: