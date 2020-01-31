Terras confirmed as Estonia's seventh MEP

The National Electoral Committee registered Riho Terras (Isamaa party) as member of the European Parliament at its meeting today.

On February 1, Terras will become the seventh member of the European Parliament for Estonia in connection with the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union on 31 January.

As agreed with the European Union, Estonia received an extra seat when the seats for the UK were redistributed.

Retired General Riho Terras was the Commander of the Defence Forces in 2011–2018. He is currently the President of the Defence Division of Milrem Robotics, a defence solutions provider.

Riho Terras received 21,477 votes at the 2019 European Parliament elections.

