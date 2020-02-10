Court releases money laundering suspect on parole

Harju County Court has released on parole one suspect in a case of alleged money laundering on a large scale, but left the second of two suspects currently held behind bars in Estonia in custody.

The court granted a request by attorney Dmitri Skoljar and released suspect Aleksei Dremov, 40, on parole with electronic monitoring.

The court refused parole, however, for the second suspect, Andrii Danchak, 36.

Officials of the Central Criminal Police arrested Tiiu Järviste, 56, as well as Dremov and Danchak, employees of GFC Good Finance Company AS, a company owned by Järviste, as suspects in money laundering in December. The two male suspects were subsequently taken into custody by Harju County Court.

The prosecution did not seek custody for Järviste, who has been declared suspect in an attempt to embezzle nearly €8 million.

A third male suspect in the same investigation, Andrei Stsemelev, is believed to be hiding in the United States and has been placed on the international wanted list.

According to the investigation, money laundering offenses had been committed at AS GFC Good Finance Company since May 2018, and approximately €3 million in money earned through crime has passed through the company.

State Prosecutor Marek Vahing said that in the framework of the criminal investigation, they ended up reviewing the activities of GFC as a result of cooperation between the Prosecutor's Office, the Central Criminal Police, the Internal Security Service and the Financial Supervision Authority (FSA).

The FSA has stripped GFC of its license and the company is no longer active in its field.

The investigation is being conducted by the Central Criminal Police under the direction of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

