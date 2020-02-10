ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Court releases money laundering suspect on parole ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Ankle monitor. Photo is illustrative.
Ankle monitor. Photo is illustrative. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
News

Harju County Court has released on parole one suspect in a case of alleged money laundering on a large scale, but left the second of two suspects currently held behind bars in Estonia in custody.

The court granted a request by attorney Dmitri Skoljar and released suspect Aleksei Dremov, 40, on parole with electronic monitoring.

The court refused parole, however, for the second suspect, Andrii Danchak, 36.

Officials of the Central Criminal Police arrested Tiiu Järviste, 56, as well as Dremov and Danchak, employees of GFC Good Finance Company AS, a company owned by Järviste, as suspects in money laundering in December. The two male suspects were subsequently taken into custody by Harju County Court.

The prosecution did not seek custody for Järviste, who has been declared suspect in an attempt to embezzle nearly €8 million.

A third male suspect in the same investigation, Andrei Stsemelev, is believed to be hiding in the United States and has been placed on the international wanted list.

According to the investigation, money laundering offenses had been committed at AS GFC Good Finance Company since May 2018, and approximately €3 million in money earned through crime has passed through the company.

State Prosecutor Marek Vahing said that in the framework of the criminal investigation, they ended up reviewing the activities of GFC as a result of cooperation between the Prosecutor's Office, the Central Criminal Police, the Internal Security Service and the Financial Supervision Authority (FSA).

The FSA has stripped GFC of its license and the company is no longer active in its field.  

The investigation is being conducted by the Central Criminal Police under the direction of the Office of the Prosecutor General.  

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

harju county courtmoney laundering
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18:42

MP asks minister about plans to end funding of Russian propaganda channels

18:07

Riigikogu committee to establish option for greater agricultural aid

17:48

2019 tax receipt exceeds expectations

17:12

Enterprise Estonia: Tourism services exports may exceed €2 billion mark

16:44

47th Tartu Marathon canceled due to lack of snow, hike to be held on Sunday

16:10

Court releases money laundering suspect on parole

15:41

Kaido Padar elected appointment committee chair

15:06

January registered unemployment up to 5.6 percent

14:42

Terras makes desired European Parliament committees

14:19

New Tartu coalition agreement signed

13:51

EKRE wants new university funding model

13:20

Health Board: Ads for medications often mislead people

12:47

Sharing economy exempt from labor taxes due to past decision

12:13

Statistics: Trade in 2019 steady on year

11:46

Tartu plans to expand smart bike cycle network

11:19

Martin Helme: No need to fear sudden land tax increase in coming years

10:42

Estonian artist's exhibition about city of evacuated people from Chernobyl

10:22

80 Tartu hospital doctors sign joint appeal to minister, mayor, rector

09:51

3.8 million tourists accommodated in Estonia in 2019

09:16

Storm winds leave thousands without power

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: