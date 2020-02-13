ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Tartu tram feasible with foreign support ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
A tram in Tallinn.
A tram in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

An analysis commissioned by the city of Tartu shows that a tram network would yield socioeconomic benefits but could only happen with three-quarters of the investment coming from foreign aid.

"We wanted to know whether the previously proposed line would make sense and would be socioeconomically feasible and sustainable. And yes, the summary suggests it would make economic sense," Tartu city engineer Mati Raamat told ERR when commenting on the results of the city's tram study.

Analysts first looked at Tartu mobility studies and recent bus statistics. This revealed that traffic is busiest heading from the city center to the Maarjamõisa medical campus and from there to the Lõunakeskus shopping mall. The other important heading leads from the center, over the river to the Annelinn district that is home to most of Tartu's apartment buildings. "And then there are the industrial districts of Ravila and Ropka that need a better public transport link. Connections to neighboring municipalities are also important," Raamat said.

The study looked at a total of seven potential lines. Once that was done, the authors marked out different course options or streets trams could go down. One criterion was feasibility, while another consideration was to try and have trams lure as many people as possible away from cars. The number of car kilometers saved was key in the socioeconomic analysis. The estimates were used to calculate how much noise and air pollution could be reduced and how many more people would leave their vehicles home. Raamat said the results surprised even the analysts themselves.

"They had little faith initially. They employed the same methodology used in Tallinn. And the results suggest there is great potential for Tartu," he said.

In other words – a tram is faster than a bus, pollutes less, is quieter and more comfortable and has greater potential for bringing people from their cars to public transport. In order for the tram to stay on schedule and have a greater effect, the tracks should be isolated from the rest of traffic. Trams need their own paths and first priority at traffic lights.

"The situation in Tartu is that we could retain car traffic for access only in certain places. We would have to block transit traffic for trams to be able to move unimpeded. Whether it would be every five, seven or ten minutes is yet to be decided, but it needs to work like clockwork," Raamat said.

The analysis looked at developing a tram network in two stages. First, a main line running from the Lõunakeskus mall to Annelinn through the city center to be completed by 2030. The entire tram network could be completed a decade on and cater to the rest of the city. The first stage would cost around €100 million, depots and trams included. The entire network is estimated to set the city back €300 million. Even though a tram has a longer service life than a bus, the city would still be deep in the red. For the project to make financial sense, someone, like the European Union, would have to cover 70-80 percent of the investment.

"The sausage has two ends. One the one hand, it is a major investment, while on the other, it would be a permanent thing. We could build infrastructure that caters to a lot of visitors around the tram lines. The line would be for decades," Raamat explained.

The completion of the analysis does not mean construction work is about to begin. The city is working on its general plan, and it is likely rail transport will have a place on the map. However, it could also be something other than a tram line, despite the recent analysis. Tartu is also considering above ground transport options.

"We have been offered such a solution. There is a sample at a base in Belarus, an aerial ropeway on pillars. We have met with the developers. We will be sure to consider the possibility and whether and how it could be done in Tartu in a sensible manner," Raamat promised.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

tartutramsmati raamattartu general plan
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
16:46

Pealtnägija: Couple reunited after 50-year separation

16:32

Court cancels speeding ticket of man rushing home to wife in labor

16:13

Pharmacy reform draft bills to be discussed on Monday

15:59

Government adopts negotiation position on EU-UK future relationship

15:34

Haapsalu plans to attract family doctors with starting money

14:53

Study: Finns brought back 26 percent more alcohol from Estonia last year

14:20

Bioadditive requirement causes retailers to stockpile months' worth of fuel

13:11

Nine-year-old diabetic boy rescued from forest by his dogs

12:27

Tartu tram feasible with foreign support

12:00

Gallery: International Radio Day celebrated on Tallinn tram

11:44

Interior minister initiates special monitoring of Bolt operations

11:39

One person found dead in wooden house fire in Tallinn Updated

11:22

FlixBus to launch in Estonia in first half of 2020

10:57

Sales of electric cars expected to increase this year

10:28

Tallinn's trolleybuses to be replaced with electric buses and trams by 2035

09:53

Patarei Sea Fortress signed over to new owner

09:25

Party ratings: Support for Center declines, Estonia 200 at record high

08:41

Overview: Anniversary of the Republic of Estonia celebrations

08:21

Tallinn tram becomes radio broadcasting studio for one day only

12.02

Finance committee: Sharing economy workers must file income data

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: