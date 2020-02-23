ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Russian military to re-enact WWII battle on Estonian border

BNS
Celebrating the Red Army's 100th anniversary in Ivangorod
Celebrating the Red Army's 100th anniversary in Ivangorod Source: (Astrid Kannel/ERR)
Military personnel from Russia's Western Military District will mark February 23, celebrated as the Defender of the Fatherland Day in Russia, with an event and the re-enactment of a battle of World War II in the town of Ivangorod on the Russian-Estonian border.

"Servicemen from the all-arms army of the Western Military District and members of military history societies will re-enact a battle of the Great Patriotic War in Ivangorod, Leningrad region, located on the state border between Russia and Estonia, on the Defender of the Fatherland Day," the press service of the Western Military District said.

"Search units and servicemen of the all-arms army will conduct a strategic show of weapons and military equipment, 'Weapons of Victory.' There will be a celebration of the anniversary of the creation of the Workers' and Peasants' Red Army in 1918. Guards of honor, residents and guests of the city will place wreaths of flowers at the mass grave where servicemen who fell in the years of the Great Patriotic War were buried," the press service said.

Besides, military reconnaissance units of a motorized infantry brigade will demonstrate tactical actions and hand-to-hand combat techniques. Service personnel from the logistics units will treat everyone to traditional hot tea and soldiers' porridge from field kitchens. The celebrations will end with a concert, the report said.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

ivangorodestonia-russia bordermilitary exercisesrussia's western military district
