ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Second company seeking to build wind farm in Pärnu County ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Pakri Wind Farm. Photo is illustrative.
Pakri Wind Farm. Photo is illustrative. Source: Estonian Wind Power Association.
News

In addition to renewable energy company Enefit Green AS, Metsamaahalduse AS is also seeking to establish a wind farm in Pärnu County's Saarde municipality, the regional daily newspaper Pärnu Postimees wrote on Wednesday.

Metsamaahalduse AS submitted an application for the initiation of a spatial plan in February. The wind farm would encompass an area of slightly over 120 hectares and the plan is to establish seven wind turbines on the property.

The company has been interested in building wind turbines for a while already, but the push to act was given by the statement made by Enefit Green, as the latter's plan would encompass registered immovables of Metsamaahalduse AS, Pärnu Postimees writes.

In January, Enefit Green, a renewable energy subsidiary of Eesti Energia, submitted an application for a special development plan to the Saarde municipality in Pärnu County to begin an environmental impact assessment and to determine whether a wind farm could be built near Ristikula. Enefit's wind farm would encompass some 600 hectares and the company is still looking for a suitable location.

Metsamaahalduse AS consultant Hannu Lamp told the newspaper that the area in question is one of the few areas in Estonia that does not have radar restrictions for the establishment of a wind farm. "The power grid should be quite powerful there. I hope there will be room for more than two projects in the area," he said. Lamp added that this is rather a form of cooperation than a competing wind farm.

The registered immovables of Metsamaahalduse AS are located over a kilometer from the nearest buildings. This distance is enough for the noise of wind turbines to not travel to residents. The consultant said that according to map applications, the land owned by the company is not under nature conservation.

Lamp did not yet comment on how high the wind turbines will be that the company is planning to erect and said he wishes to wait for the stance of the rural municipality of Saarde to then discuss the issue with the Ministry of Defense. "Since we are inland, it makes sense to establish taller wind turbines than in Paldiski, where the height of the mast is 80 meters," he said. According to the consultant, the capacity could be approximately five megawatt-hours per wind turbine.

The rural municipality of Saarde extended the deadline for initiating or not initiating the assessment of environmental impact in the application of Enefit Green by two months. Next Tuesday, a discussion will be held at Surju community center that will also be attended by representatives of Enefit and heads of the rural municipality.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
13:42

Muhu and Räpina pharmacies safe after April 1

13:33

Tallinn's Lasnamäe district elder resigns

13:12

Restorer of Pirita Convent Mother Tekla dies

12:51

MEP Kaljurand: Closing European Parliament an overreaction

12:36

Second company seeking to build wind farm in Pärnu County

12:19

Weather service: Winter lasted only four days

11:47

Heritage Board maps hazardous shipwrecks in Estonian waters

11:23

Hyundai and Ford had planned to enter Rally Estonia before cancellation

11:01

Those who quit may also soon be eligible for unemployment benefits

10:37

PPA employees already asking when can they go to Greece

10:16

High-ranking state officials, MPs to see raises next month

09:54

Defense minister talks Baltic security with US opposite number

09:32

Party ratings: Support for opposition parties has declined

09:12

Health Board monitors 15 Estonians on flight with Latvian coronavirus case

08:51

Estonia neglecting support for renewable energy, says association

08:25

Minister: Second Estonia coronavirus case likely not last

08:21

Minister wants more state funding for choir leaders, film, cultural studies

03.03

Second case of coronavirus diagnosed in Estonia

03.03

Education ministry report: TalTech issues arose from systemic shortcomings

03.03

Expert: Over half of sexual assault victims in Estonia do not seek help

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: