No positive coronavirus tests taken from samples analyzed on Sunday

News
BNS
Health Board employee at the Port of Tallinn.
Health Board employee at the Port of Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The laboratory of the Estonian Health Board on Sunday analyzed samples taken from 18 people but detected no instances of coronavirus from said samples.

Since January 31, the laboratory has analyzed altogether 311 COVID-19 tests, 10 of which have been positive, the Health Board said.

Samples were only taken after potential symptoms of COVID-19 were thought to have materialized. It is very likely to give a false negative before symptoms, such as cough, fever and breathing difficulties, occur.

People who suspect that they are infected should consult with their family doctor or make a call to the family doctor hotline 1220. In case of more serious symptoms, such as difficulty breathing, a call should be made to the emergency number 112. People should definitely not go to the emergency room of a hospital for help, as this may cause the person to spread the virus to other people in the room.

People anticipating the results of a coronavirus test or whose analysis turned out to be positive must self-isolate to prevent the virus from spreading further.

In addition to regular ambulance teams, there are also additional two-person teams consisting of a healthcare worker and emergency medicine technician operating in both Tallinn and Tartu. The additional teams only service calls concerning coronavirus suspicions. The two-member teams take samples from people at their homes.

The symptoms of the COVID-19 virus resemble those of flu. The virus may cause cough, fever and difficulty breathing. The virus is spread mainly through close contact with a person suspected of having an infection and having symptoms characteristic of the infection, especially a cough.

Editor: Helen Wright

coronaviruscovid-19
