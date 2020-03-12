On Wednesday, the Council of Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech) approved three candidates for the 2020 Rector's elections.

Current rector Jaak Aaviksoo, Rector of Tallinn University Tiit Land and Professor of Engineering at the University of Technology Jarek Kurnitski are the approved candidates.

Aaviksoo was nominated by members of the board of TalTech, some university professors from the Faculty of Engineering, IT and Science, and several heads and employees of the administrative support units.

Kurnitski was nominated by a professors emeritus from the Faculty of Engineering and Land was nominated by a group of academics from the Estonian Academy of Sciences.

The Council will elect the Rector on May 18. The new Rector will take office on September 1, 2020.



