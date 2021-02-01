Tõnu Viik elected new rector of Tallinn University ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Tõnu Viik. Source: Elena Vareiko/ERR
On Monday, an electoral college at Tallinn University elected philosophy professor Tõnu Viik to become the school's new rector.

93 of the electoral council's 100 members took part in the vote with Tõnu Viik receiving 57 votes against Katrin Niglas' 36. Professor Viik is currently a professor of philosophy at Tallinn University, having been the director of the school's faculty of humanities.

Viik has said he wants to make research conducted in Tallinn University more visible worldwide, repairing the university's image globally. At the same time, he also considers it important to develop self-directed learning.

He has graduated from Moscow State University and received a doctor's degree from Emory University in the United States.

Viik will take office on May 15, 2021. Until then, the university's deputy rector Priit Reiska will continue managing the school after previous rector Tiit Land was elected to become the rector at Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech).

Editor's note: This article was updated after Viik was voted as the new rector.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Tõnu Viik elected new rector of Tallinn University

