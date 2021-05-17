Gallery: Tõnu Viik takes oath of office as Tallinn University rector

Galleries
Open gallery
47 photos
Galleries

The swearing-in ceremony of Tõnu Viik, the new rector of Tallinn University, took place at 12 p.m. on Monday.

Speakers at the event included Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid, Minister of Education and Research Liina Kersna, President of the Estonian Academy of Sciences Tarmo Soomere, Tallinn University's Student Union board chair Kristen Aigro and others.

The electoral board of Tallinn University on February 1 elected philosophy professor Tõnu Viik as the university's new rector for the years 2021-2026. The electoral board consists of members of the university council, members of the university senate, all full professors and 21 students, that is one-fifth of the number of members of the electoral board.

Tõnu Viik has been the rector of the Estonian Institute of Humanities and has also headed the Institute of Humanities at Tallinn University for five years. In 2003, he defended his doctorate in Hegel's phenomenology of culture at Emory University in Atlanta, US. His academic work has so far focused on areas such as cultural philosophy and cultural theory, phenomenology, history of philosophy, culturally dependent creation of meaning, collective emotions, happiness, love and self-deception.

In February, Viik visited ETV's "Esimene stuudio" to speak about his visions as the rector of Tallinn University and other topics regarding his position.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:31

Gallery: Tõnu Viik takes oath of office as Tallinn University rector

17:02

Hospitals to receive almost €25 million for infrastructure investments

16:36

Sildam: Jüri Ratas has two weeks to make decision on presidential elections

16:03

Gallery: A warm weekend at Tallinn Zoo

15:35

1247 helpline can be used to register for vaccinations

15:08

80 side effects reported after vaccination last week

14:37

Tõnu Kaljuste to be chief conductor of Philharmonic Chamber Choir

14:06

Orchestra upkeep cost EDF €1.4 million yearly

13:39

Three-week Spring Storm military exercise kicks off on Monday

13:12

Kaljulaid about running again: I would never say 'no' to my country

12:39

Record-breaking domestic cricket league kicks off

12:07

AK: EKRE is growing support in Ida-Viru County

11:31

Scientific council recommended government ease restrictions more carefully

11:03

Susannah Kaul wins silver medal at para swimming European championships

10:22

Ratings: Reform still on top, support for Center and EKRE stabilizes

10:18

Health Board: 153 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, one death

09:48

Statistics: Unemployment fell by 1,500 persons in first quarter

09:21

Estonian Defense Forces to lay off entire orchestra

08:49

Estonian men's rowers going to Tokyo Olympics

08:05

Registration for general vaccination to open Monday at 7 p.m.

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: