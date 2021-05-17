Gallery: Tõnu Viik takes oath of office as Tallinn University rector

The swearing-in ceremony of Tõnu Viik, the new rector of Tallinn University, took place at 12 p.m. on Monday.

Speakers at the event included Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid, Minister of Education and Research Liina Kersna, President of the Estonian Academy of Sciences Tarmo Soomere, Tallinn University's Student Union board chair Kristen Aigro and others.

The electoral board of Tallinn University on February 1 elected philosophy professor Tõnu Viik as the university's new rector for the years 2021-2026. The electoral board consists of members of the university council, members of the university senate, all full professors and 21 students, that is one-fifth of the number of members of the electoral board.

Tõnu Viik has been the rector of the Estonian Institute of Humanities and has also headed the Institute of Humanities at Tallinn University for five years. In 2003, he defended his doctorate in Hegel's phenomenology of culture at Emory University in Atlanta, US. His academic work has so far focused on areas such as cultural philosophy and cultural theory, phenomenology, history of philosophy, culturally dependent creation of meaning, collective emotions, happiness, love and self-deception.

In February, Viik visited ETV's "Esimene stuudio" to speak about his visions as the rector of Tallinn University and other topics regarding his position.

--

