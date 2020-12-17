University of Tartu among best in emerging Europe, Central Asia

The University of Tartu has been ranked as one of the best universities in emerging Europe and Central Asia by an international consulting firm.

The University of Tartu is listed at second place and is the highest-ranked Estonian university in the rankings which compares 30 countries. The list has been compiled by the international consultation firm Quacquarelli Symonds (QS).

QS has been ranking the best universities from emerging Europe and Central Asia since 2014. Lomonosov Moscow State University has always topped the list and the University of Tartu has been among the top universities but this year's second place is the highest so far.

"For the university, rising in international rankings has never been a goal in itself, but is a side effect of working towards our substantial goals," said Vice-Rector for Development Erik Puura. "But I must admit that such ratings are nice to read. They demonstrate that the high level of the University of Tartu stands out internationally."

Saint Petersburg State University took third place. Other Estonian universities in the ranking are Tallinn University of Technology, which dropped to 31st place compared to last year's 22nd, and Tallinn University that has retained its 71st place among the 400 universities listed.

Apart from Estonia and Russia, only universities from Czechia and Poland made it into the top 10. The second among Baltic universities was Vilnius University in 20th place.

When ranking the universities, QS considers ten indicators: academic reputation (30 percent) and employer reputation (20 percent), faculty-student ratio (10 percent), papers per faculty (10 percent), citations per paper (5 percent), international faculty and international students (2.5 percent each), academic staff with a PhD (5 percent), web impact (10 percent) and international research network (10 percent).

The QS EECA University Rankings 2021 are available on the QS website. In the QS World University Rankings published in June, the University of Tartu holds its highest position ever at 285th place.

