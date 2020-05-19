Tallinn University to discuss elections of new rector on May 22

Because the council of the TalTech elected the current Rector of the Tallinn Unversity, Tiit Land, as their new rector, Tallinn University will start to discuss new potential candidates on Friday, May 22.

Because Land will start in TalTech on September 1 but his term of office at Tallinn University will officially end on May 14, 2021, the Council of Tallinn University has to elect the acting rector and the and rector´s election commission according to the statutes.

Vice-Chairman of the Council of Tallinn University Edith Sepp told ERR that the process will start on May 22, when the council meets digitally.

"We have to decide about the acting rector and also discuss the potential candidates," Sepp commented and added that the leaving of Land created a little whole in the process but nothing too major.

"Since Tiit is working as the rector until September 1, we have to make the decisions a little earlier. We had a plan that when he gets elected, we will start with the discussions on May 22. This is how it went," Sepp added.

Sepp couldn´t name potential candidates yet but said that she would prefer somebody who is already in the rectorate because the members are up to date with the everyday actions of the university.

The Rectorate of Tallinn University consists of Rector Tiit Land, Vice-Rector for Research Katrin Niglas, Vice-Rector for Studies Priit Reiska, Vice-Rector for Development, and Cooperation Andres Jõesaar, Vice-Rector for Sustainable Development Helen Sooväli-Sepping and Chief Financial Officer Kurmet Ojamaa.

ERR News portal wrote in March that Land thinks that him leaving shouldn´t make the elections of the rector complicated.

"They made a proposal to run as the rector and I considered it carefully. What made me choose to run was that my term of office in the Tallinn University is about to end in autumn and maybe it is a calmer time to elect the new rector," Land said in ETV current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera".

"As this time is only eight and a half months, the election cycle will most likely remain the same. The Rector's Election Committee must be announced no later than six months before the end of the Rector's term. The elections themselves must take place three months before the end of the rector's term of office meaning preparations for the rector's election at Tallinn University will begin in the autumn. The process is underway so that nothing will change at Tallinn University over time," Land said.

