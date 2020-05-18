ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Tiit Land elected new TalTech rector ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Tiit Land.
Tiit Land. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech) has elected Tiit Land as its new rector, ERR's Novaator portal reports, replacing Jaak Aaviksoo. Land has up until now been rector of Tallinn University (TLÜ).

Elections were held on Monday via secret ballot, with Land getting the required majority of at least eight votes from the university's supervisory board. He was up against Aaviksoo and Professor Jarek Kurnitski.

Land will take up his post on September 1. The post is for a five-year term.

Jaak Aaviksoo became TalTech rector in September 2015.

The TalTech supervisory board which cast Monday's vote consists of Gunnar Okk (Chair), Maive Rute (Vice-Chair), Heiti Hääl, Ardo Kamratov, Tõnis Kanger, Robert Kitt, Piret Mürk-Dubout, Arvo Oorn, Tiina Randma-Liiv, Mart Saarma and Andres Öpik .

Land, 56, is a biochemist, and has been TLÜ rector since 2011, being re-elected for a second term in February 2016.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

tallinn university of technologyttüjaak aaviksootiit landtaltechhigher education in estoniaestonian universitiesestonian academia
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
radio tallinn

Jupiter
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18:33

Estonian Greens to send euthanasia petition to Riigikogu on Monday

18:06

State prosecutor appeals on Savisaar defendants decision due in June

17:32

Tax Board: Situation starting to deteriorate in other sectors

17:09

Gallery: President tours Saaremaa, Muhu and Hiiumaa

16:47

Tiit Land elected new TalTech rector

16:34

Bank of Estonia supervisory board may take office before Midsummer's Day

15:59

Finno-Ugric world conference in Tartu put back to 2021

15:25

Estonian NT first-choice goalkeeper unexpectedly retires from pro football

14:58

Registered unemployment tops 50,000

14:34

President of Latvia: Baltic states united by discipline of the people

14:16

Viru Keemia Grupp has laid off 35 people in May

13:51

Estonia: Income tax returns can be submitted to MTA until end of June

13:43

Eight of 10 COVID-19 cases found in past 24 hours from Lihula care home

13:33

First Burger King restaurants in Estonia to open on May 20

13:16

Restrictions on flights between Estonia and Denmark lifted

12:42

Major T1 shopping mall creditor rejects restructuring plan

12:36

One COVID-19-related death, 10 new cases

12:14

Kaja Kallas: Prime Minister's talk of second wave of little practical use

11:17

Health Board: Crucial to keep up coronavirus best practices

10:53

Sick leave certificates during emergency situation double on year

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: