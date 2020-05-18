Tiit Land elected new TalTech rector

Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech) has elected Tiit Land as its new rector, ERR's Novaator portal reports, replacing Jaak Aaviksoo. Land has up until now been rector of Tallinn University (TLÜ).

Elections were held on Monday via secret ballot, with Land getting the required majority of at least eight votes from the university's supervisory board. He was up against Aaviksoo and Professor Jarek Kurnitski.

Land will take up his post on September 1. The post is for a five-year term.

Jaak Aaviksoo became TalTech rector in September 2015.

The TalTech supervisory board which cast Monday's vote consists of Gunnar Okk (Chair), Maive Rute (Vice-Chair), Heiti Hääl, Ardo Kamratov, Tõnis Kanger, Robert Kitt, Piret Mürk-Dubout, Arvo Oorn, Tiina Randma-Liiv, Mart Saarma and Andres Öpik .

Land, 56, is a biochemist, and has been TLÜ rector since 2011, being re-elected for a second term in February 2016.

