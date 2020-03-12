ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Statistics Estonia: Number of job vacancies remains over 10,000 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

The manufacturing sector remains one of the largest employers in Estonia (picture is illustrative).
The manufacturing sector remains one of the largest employers in Estonia (picture is illustrative). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
In the fourth quarter of 2019 there were more than 10,000 vacancies throughout Estonia, data released from Statistics Estonia shows.

In total there were 10,376 job vacancies.

Compared to 2019's third quarter (July, August and September) vacancies decreased by 13 percent. When compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 they decreased by 1 percent.

The total number of vacant and occupied posts was 600,314. The economic activities of manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade and education continue to employ the highest number of people.

Wholesale and retail trade, manufacturing and public administration and defence are the biggest employers in Estonia – there were respectively 2,049, 1,257 and 1,120 job vacancies in these activities. These were followed by education with 934 vacant posts.

The rate of job vacancies, i.e. the share of job vacancies in the total number of posts, was 1.7 percent.

The rate of job vacancies by economic activity, fourth quarter, 2018-2019. Source: Statistics Estonia.

The rate of job vacancies was highest in information and communication and in public administration and defence at 2.9 percent each, and lowest in mining and quarrying and real estate activities at 0.2 percent each. Vacant posts in the public sector accounted for 30 percent of all job vacancies.

Most of the vacant posts - 75 percent - were in Harju county, including 62 percent in Tallinn, followed by 10.2 percent in Tartu county and 2.4 percent in Ida-Viru county.

The rate of job vacancies was highest in Harju (2.2 percent) and Valga (1.8 percent) counties and lowest in Hiiu (0.1 percent) and Järva (0.4 percent) counties. 

The movement of labour is characterised by labour turnover (the total number of engaged and left employees), which amounted to 118,000 – an increase of 4 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

Both the number of employees hired and the number of employees who left their job remained highest in wholesale and retail trade, manufacturing and construction.

-- 

Editor: Helen Wright

statistics estonia
