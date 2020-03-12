President meets with prime minister to discuss coronavirus

President Kersti Kaljulaid met with Prime Minister Jüri Ratas Thursday morning in Kadriorg to discuss the current situation with the coronavirus outbreak which has seen the number of cases in Estonia rise to 17. The president also noted she had called off overseas trips for the coming weeks, where possible, as well as major gatherings.

The president also hosted social affairs minister Tanel Kiik (Center).

"This morning I met Prime Minister Jüri Ratas, and later Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik," the president wrote on her social media account.

"While we also discussed other aspects of Estonian life and the current state of affairs, understandably the main focus of the meeting was coronavirus."

"We talked about how we have dealt with the situation so far and the next steps the government plans to take. For my part, I urge people to listen to and follow the recommendations of the Health Board - think about yourself and those you come in contact with and who are directly affected by your choices," she continued.

"Last night when I visited the Health Board's headquarters, I received an assurance that the people of Estonia have so far behaved very responsibly, and we all hope that together we will overcome this blight affecting the country as painlessly as is possible."

"I have also called off our overseas visits scheduled for the coming weeks, and we have reorganized our work at the office to avoid major gatherings and events where possible."

