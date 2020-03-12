ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

President meets with prime minister to discuss coronavirus ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
President Kersti Kaljulaid meeting Prime Minister Jüri Ratas at Kadriorg Thursday morning.
President Kersti Kaljulaid meeting Prime Minister Jüri Ratas at Kadriorg Thursday morning. Source: social media
News

President Kersti Kaljulaid met with Prime Minister Jüri Ratas Thursday morning in Kadriorg to discuss the current situation with the coronavirus outbreak which has seen the number of cases in Estonia rise to 17. The president also noted she had called off overseas trips for the coming weeks, where possible, as well as major gatherings.

The president also hosted social affairs minister Tanel Kiik (Center).

"This morning I met Prime Minister Jüri Ratas, and later Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik," the president wrote on her social media account.

"While we also discussed other aspects of Estonian life and the current state of affairs, understandably the main focus of the meeting was coronavirus."

"We talked about how we have dealt with the situation so far and the next steps the government plans to take. For my part, I urge people to listen to and follow the recommendations of the Health Board - think about yourself and those you come in contact with and who are directly affected by your choices," she continued.

"Last night when I visited the Health Board's headquarters, I received an assurance that the people of Estonia have so far behaved very responsibly, and we all hope that together we will overcome this blight affecting the country as painlessly as is possible."

"I have also called off our overseas visits scheduled for the coming weeks, and we have reorganized our work at the office to avoid major gatherings and events where possible."

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

kersti kaljulaidjüri ratascoronaviruscorona virus in estonia
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Dictation Test
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:41

Online store orders up severalfold due to coronavirus outbreak

17:22

Harku Municipality to close schools from Monday

17:12

Tallinn wants control over border, right to ban events

16:57

Postimees and Ekspress media houses have people working from home

16:54

Stormy weather to arrive Thursday evening

16:46

Tickets can't be purchased from drivers in buses, trams and trolleybuses

16:28

Reinsalu: Estonia and Hungary are enhancing cooperation

16:05

Social Insurance Board pays out more than €2.5 billion in benefits in 2019

15:47

New Estonian film 'Rain' premiere postponed due to coronavirus

15:21

Government approves €45 pension raise

15:12

Ilya Antonov's home club wins Armenian football cup semi-finals

14:53

Health Board: High risk of limited local coronavirus transmission

14:28

Helme: Ship traffic to Sweden should be halted, schools and malls closed

14:13

Enefit Green February production could power 54,000 households for a year

14:05

Daisy Kudre wins bronze at European Ski Orienteering Championships

13:24

Võru second Estonian municipality in coronavirus schools closure

13:23

Stock exchange down 7 percent in first hour of trading Thursday

12:49

President meets with prime minister to discuss coronavirus

12:46

Statistics Estonia: Number of job vacancies remains over 10,000

12:31

Bank of Estonia issue advice to mitigate economic impact of coronavirus

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: