Government bans nighttime sales of alcohol

News
ERR
Beer on tap. Photo is illustrative.
Beer on tap. Photo is illustrative. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
Alcohol will not be sold in Estonia between 10 p.m. and 10 a.m. until the end of the emergency situation after the government approved measures at an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday. The new restrictions include all food outlets and accommodation facilities.

Starting Wednesday, alcohol is can be sold in restaurants, bars and other catering and lodging establishments from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Selling alcohol is banned between 10 p.m. to 10 a.m. until the end of the emergency situation.

The government said the restriction is needed to prevent cases of alcohol abuse which burden the medical system and police during an emergency.

The restriction does not apply to passengers onboard international aircraft or ships and in international airports or ports. 

Editor: Helen Wright

alcohol restrictionscoronaviruscovid-19
