Government bans nighttime sales of alcohol

Alcohol will not be sold in Estonia between 10 p.m. and 10 a.m. until the end of the emergency situation after the government approved measures at an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday. The new restrictions include all food outlets and accommodation facilities.

Starting Wednesday, alcohol is can be sold in restaurants, bars and other catering and lodging establishments from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Selling alcohol is banned between 10 p.m. to 10 a.m. until the end of the emergency situation.

The government said the restriction is needed to prevent cases of alcohol abuse which burden the medical system and police during an emergency.

The restriction does not apply to passengers onboard international aircraft or ships and in international airports or ports.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!