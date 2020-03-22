ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Erkki Keldo: Honesty needed in a critical situation ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Erkki Keldo, secretary general of the Reform Party
Erkki Keldo.
Erkki Keldo. Source: ERR
News

It is necessary to be honest with the people in a critical situation, even if the news is not good, as it is the only way to find a solution, Erkki Keldo (Reform Party) writes.

Contrary to criticism by Martin Helme, the Reform Party has been constructive, expecting to be involved and offered the government its help and know-how throughout the crisis. In a situation where the finance minister attacks the opposition and the media, saying that "talking points" are the same, what needs to be realized is that the media reflects what is happening in society.

People have been the most puzzled when it comes to testing and relevant information. For several days now, the public, including the opposition, has been sent contradictory messages by the government in terms of why testing is only available to people belonging to risk groups and even then, with restrictions.

It is only natural the public expects concrete and clear answers on how the government sees the big picture in terms of testing.

The private sector has offered to help, after seeing that testing requires a broader plan for the crisis to be overcome. It is necessary to be honest with the people in a critical situation, even if the message is not a positive one, as it is the only way to find a solution.

If the reason why general testing of the population was abandoned is shortage of personal protective gear for front-line workers, it should be clearly said, and the people would understand. While talking about "expediency" understandably makes people mad.

We have been saying since this crisis began that combating the virus cannot be a place for political point-scoring. We have maintained that line and offered the government our help in private communication and by coming up with ideas publicly. At the same time, we have seen from the government an initiative to tie the mandatory funded pension bill to the crisis that is hardly a vital matter in the current situation.

As concerns the economic stimulus package proposed by the government, we are willing to discuss its contents in a constructive manner. It includes several sensible initiatives, while all measures need to be analyzed for the package to maximally benefit our economic and business environment.

We have said in our comments that the effects of the virus are causing people to worry about losing their job and income. Companies are having trouble finding workers and experiencing order cancellations, making normal business activity difficult. Freezing II pillar payments will not benefit a single person who has lost their job or been put on mandatory leave.

€2 billion is a lot of money and its use needs to be very carefully considered for it to reach people, companies and sectors that are really suffering, so that the economy could recover as quickly as possible, while we must not saddle future generations with unnecessary obligations.

We need to do everything in our power to have more personal protective gear, so that our front-line workers, our doctors, nurses, EMTs and others could do their jobs safely and help people. It is still possible to have enough masks, gloves and protective suits to prepare for the outbreak growing, and we need to make efforts together to achieve that.

In closing, I would like to emphasize that I believe everyone wants to deliver Estonia from this crisis as successfully as possible, so everyone's normal life could continue. For that, we need to keep a cool head, work together and make efforts toward a common goal.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

reform partygovernmentoppositionmartin helmeerkki keldocovid-19coronavirus emergency measures
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
16:50

Estonian residents support emergency situation measures

16:07

European masks tender dragging on, Health Board looking for alternatives

15:39

Volunteer network offering help to Tallinn residents in isolation

15:09

Coronavirus drive-in testing launches in Narva

14:44

Erkki Keldo: Honesty needed in a critical situation

13:43

Martin Helme: Differences should be put aside in a crisis

12:31

Bus operators hit by emergency situation

11:28

326 people diagnosed with coronavirus in Estonia

11:16

Confido opens paid consultation line 1500 also available in English

10:01

Minister: Coronavirus protective equipment supply difficult, not impossible

08:44

Garage48 initiative brings updated graph form Coronavirus data

21.03

President makes global call to combat coronavirus via hackathon

21.03

First coronavirus death reported in Finland

21.03

Foreign ministry updates travel guidelines for returning to Estonia

21.03

Saturday night Tallink Megastar ferry from Tallinn to Helsinki crowded

21.03

Gynecologists asking Health Insurance Fund to replace prenatal test

21.03

ERR marks Georg Ots centennial on Saturday

21.03

Survey: 38 percent of people would withdraw second pillar funds

21.03

Journalists: Service sector still hit after coronavirus crisis passes

21.03

Tõnis Saarts: A crisis to define a decade

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: