ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Tõnis Saarts: EKRE rhetoric has changed during crisis ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Indrek Kiisler, ERR
Government press conference on the emergency situation
Government press conference on the emergency situation Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Tallinn University political scientist Tõnis Saarts says that growing popularity of governments and government politicians is commonplace during crises because of the high rate of indeterminacy and provided they do not make serious mistakes early on. People look for a measure of certainty and politicians engaged in managing the crisis offer that to some extent.

Recent ratings in Estonia and elsewhere suggest that the popularity of ruling parties shoots up in crisis conditions. Results of Norstat Eesti AS' poll from Wednesday suggests that the Reform Party has the support of 30 percent of people, Center Party 26.1 percent and the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) 16.6 percent in Estonia. In Finland, the ruling Social Democratic Party has overtaken the Finns Party in the polls.

What is the opposition to do in this situation?

I believe the opposition should be patient. We are busy solving the most urgent problems in this phase of the crisis. We have not yet reached the stage of looking for culprits. We need to keep in mind that it will be a long process, with the current virus crisis to be followed by a recession. There is no guarantee the government will manage the latter as successfully. It is too early to draw conclusions. Let us wait out the year and look at the coalition's rating again then.

It is possible it will be as high or higher still by the year's end. But it could also be lower. We can recall from near history how the popularity of the Reform Party reached over 40 percent during the Bronze Soldier crisis in 2007. But it did not stay there for long and came down after the crisis, with the public rather annoyed with steps the government took next.

Reform's popularity also soared after its relative success managing the 2008-2011 economic crisis. Ratings during a crisis need to be seen as extraordinary. Just as the crisis is out of the ordinary, so are these popularity changes. Should the government be successful in handling the crisis, it could prove to be a turning point for the Center Party that will give it the upper hand over EKRE for good. Let's be honest – it was one of the main goals for Center going into this coalition, to reclaim its rural voters and reinforce its political position.

Will it also be a turning point for the government having to eventually switch to economic concerns and leave public health topics behind? The timing is crucial there.

The phase of addressing economic concerns will be far more critical for the government, not just in Estonia. There are no fundamental ideological differences when it comes to solving the public health crisis, there is consensus in society and no camps proposing radically different solutions on the level of politicians.

However, ideological differences will manifest by the time the economic crisis needs to be addressed. And social groups that will end up with the short stick as a result of choices and decisions will not see it as a necessity, unlike in the health crisis now. They will raise their voices when they see cuts, recession and unemployment shoot up. I do not think the government can escape criticism and accusations. Let us wait out the year and see how Jüri Ratas' government will have handled it by then.

Have Jüri Ratas and EKRE leaders Mart and Martin Helme exhibited usual behavior in the crisis or have there been surprises?

It has been interesting to see how Ratas is going about solving this crisis. He has been masterful at finding compromise, long-term solutions. Sudden crises where split-second decisions are key aren't really his game. But it seems he is settling in and slowly obtaining the necessary skills.

Mart and Martin Helme have supported somewhat more forceful measures. What has baffled me is that they have not used this crisis to blame certain social groups and representatives of different ideologies. For example, to put pressure on liberals or immigrants. Likeminded parties in Europe and America have done so to an extent, while EKRE have completely avoided such rhetoric. It is difficult to say whether the reason is statesmanlike responsibility or some tactical consideration.

Why hasn't Isamaa's rating climbed, still hovering just above the election threshold of 5 percent?

Isamaa is not seen as a key player in the coalition. It's the younger brother. Even though Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu is very much in the spotlight, I'm not sure the credit is going to Isamaa as a party. Many voters see it as Jüri Ratas' (that is to say Center's) government, and some see it as an EKRE government. That is why Center and EKRE are gaining more in the polls. But this crisis is still young, let us wait out the year.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

reform partyekrecenter partyratingstõnis saartsisamaacoronavirus crisisnorstat eesti as
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
19:31

Ratas expresses support for halting second-pillar pension payments

19:14

Number of coronavirus cases diagnosed lower than expected

19:08

Personal protective equipment starts journey to Estonia from China

18:56

Tõnis Saarts: EKRE rhetoric has changed during crisis

18:30

Raul Rebane: Four recommendations for handling corona time news

18:13

Winning design announced for new Pärnu bridge

18:10

Tallinn support measures: 100 percent rental discount, half off ad tax

17:41

Deputy Secretary General: Labour market deteriorating

17:21

Tallink Grupp to lay off over 100 hotel staff

16:58

Rõtov: Crisis committee should temporarily involve "standbys"

16:36

Distance learning off to a good start in Tallinn

16:10

Aivar Kokk: The economy cannot be sacrificed on the altar of public health

16:10

Interior ministry drafting bill to send unemployed foreign workers home

15:41

Overhaul of Viljandi city center going ahead

15:23

Isamaa MP: Excise duty cuts due on natural gas, diesel, electricity

15:03

Video and Gallery: Coronavirus army field hospital construction underway

14:45

Madise: Accused under surveillance must be able to confer with counsel

14:24

Chain pharmacy representative: I have no reason to feel schadenfreude

14:05

Health Board: Fifth death reported, total coronavirus cases rise to 779

14:01

Tallinn to support parents paying private kindergarten fees

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: