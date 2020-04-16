Party ratings: Center Party support stops rising

The rise in support for the Center Party which started at the beginning of the coronavirus crisis has stopped, results of a study conducted by the Institute for the Study of Societal Issues (Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut) and the research company Norstat show. The Reform Party continues to be the most popular political party.

The Reform Party has the support of 31.2 percent of respondents, the Center Party 26.5 percent and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) 15.8 percent.

The aggregate results reflect the survey period from March 18 to April 14 and 4,001 Estonian citizens of voting age were polled.

The support of any party did not change significantly during the last week but the six-week rise of the Center Party appears to have stopped.

The top three are followed by non-parliamentary party Estonia 200 on 8 percent, the Social Democratic Party (SDE) on 7.6 percent and Isamaa on 5.3 percent.

Coalition parties - Center, Isamaa and EKRE - are supported by a total of 47.6 percent of respondents and opposition parties - Reform and SDE - by 38.8 percent.

In presenting the results, the Institute for Social Research and the research company Norstat Estonia have focused on the overall result of the last four weeks to smooth over fluctuations.

Norstat conducted surveys on 18.03-23.03, 24.03-30.03, 31.03-06.04 and 07.04-14.04. Telephone interviews and web surveys were used. The statistical error is +/- 1.55 percent.

The above chart shows the last eight weeks of Norstat party rating surveys for each party represented in the Riigikogu. Estonia 200 did not pass the 5 percent threshold at the last election and is not represented in the Riigikogu.

