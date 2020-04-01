Ratings: Support gap between Reform and Center continues to narrow

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Prime Minister and Center Party leader Jüri Ratas making a speech to party members. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
The gap in support between the ruling Center Party and the opposition Reform Party is the smallest it has been for over a year, according to a recent survey conducted by pollsters Norstat on behalf of of NGO the Institute for Social Studies (MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut).

The results show the continuation of twin trends, ERR's online news in Estonian reports, namely the opposition Reform Party losing ground and the coalition Center Party increasing in support.

Reform still remains the most popular party, however, on 30 percent of support compared with 26.1 percent for Center, and 16.6 percent for the coalition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE).

The difference between the two most popular parties now stands at 3.9 percent, the smallest gap since February 2019.

The top three parties are followed by the non-parliamentary Estonia 200 (8.2 percent of support), the opposition Social Democratic Party (SDE - 8.1 percent) and the coalition Isamaa (5.6 percent). Isamaa's support is the lowest it has been in the Norstat-conducted polls since January 2019.

A total of 48.3 percent of the respondents supported the three coalition parties together, with 38.1 percent of support going to the two opposition parties (Reform and SDE). 

The coalition is enjoying its highest support rating since entering office in late April 2019; the opposition, the lowest over the same period.

The latest aggregate Norstat results cover a survey period from March 4 to 30, and polled a total of 4,003 Estonian citizens of voting age.

Norstat says its data is weighted to obtain a proportional distribution of citizens based on key socio-demographic indicators, and claims a +/1 1.55 percent margin of error.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

reform partyekrecenter partyparty ratingssdeisamaaestonia 200norstatparty ratings in estonia
