Party Ratings: Center Party support continues to rise

Center Party support has increased for the sixth week in a row to 27.2 percent, according to pollsters Norstat. Reform remains the most popular party on 30.8 percent of support in the same survey.

Center, which is the largest of the three coalition parties and has 25 Riigikogu seats, has seen an upward trend in support for the past six weeks with an increase of 6.7 percentage points during that time, Norstat says, who conducted their regular survey for NGO the Institute for Social Studies (MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute) Instituut.

Reform is the largest party by seats at the Riigikogu (34) but is in opposition.

The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), which is also in the coalition, came in third in the Norstat poll with 15.9 percent of support.

The top three parties were followed by Estonia 200, which narrowly missed out on picking up any Riigikogu seats in the March 2019 general election, on 8.1 percent of support. Opposition party the Social Democratic Party (SDE) was next, with 7.3 percent of support. Isamaa, which is in office with Center and EKRE, was sixth most popular with 5.3 percent, only 0.3 percentage points above the threshold required to get seats during any of the three direct elections held in Estonia – local, national and European Union.

Support for Isamaa and SDE is at its lowest level since the beginning of 2019 when Norstat began its weekly surveys, the company says.

Of the other major non-parliamentary parties, the Estonian Greens received 2.3 percent of support, Richness of Life 0.7 percent and the Free Party, which had six seats in the last (XIII) Riigikogu composition, had 0.5 percent of support.

The latest aggregate results reflect the survey period from 10 March to 6 April, and a total of 4,002 Estonian citizens of voting age were interviewed.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!