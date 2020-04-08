ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Party Ratings: Center Party support continues to rise ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Center Party promotional balloons.
Center Party promotional balloons. Source: Ahto Laur
News

Center Party support has increased for the sixth week in a row to 27.2 percent, according to pollsters Norstat. Reform remains the most popular party on 30.8 percent of support in the same survey.

Center, which is the largest of the three coalition parties and has 25 Riigikogu seats, has seen an upward trend in support for the past six weeks with an increase of 6.7 percentage points during that time, Norstat says, who conducted their regular survey for NGO the Institute for Social Studies  (MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute) Instituut. 

Reform is the largest party by seats at the Riigikogu (34) but is in opposition.

The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), which is also in the coalition, came in third in the Norstat poll with 15.9 percent of support.

The top three parties were followed by Estonia 200, which narrowly missed out on picking up any Riigikogu seats in the March 2019 general election, on 8.1 percent of support. Opposition party the Social Democratic Party (SDE) was next, with 7.3 percent of support. Isamaa, which is in office with Center and EKRE, was sixth most popular with 5.3 percent, only 0.3 percentage points above the threshold required to get seats during any of the three direct elections held in Estonia – local, national and European Union.

Support for Isamaa and SDE is at its lowest level since the beginning of 2019 when Norstat began its weekly surveys, the company says.

Of the other major non-parliamentary parties, the Estonian Greens received 2.3 percent of support, Richness of Life 0.7 percent and the Free Party, which had six seats in the last (XIII) Riigikogu composition, had 0.5 percent of support.

The latest aggregate results reflect the survey period from 10 March to 6 April, and a total of 4,002 Estonian citizens of voting age were interviewed.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ekrefree partycenter partysdeestonian greensisamaaestonia 200richness of lifenorstatreform partparty support surveys
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
10:31

Bleakest coronavirus scenario avoided, restrictions may ease

10:12

Oil Association: Gas station shops should sell non-prescription medication

09:51

AS Eesti Teed auction to be extended through October 1

09:32

TalTech gifts temporary use of computers to global system

09:09

Finance minister formalizes call to leave EU CO2 scheme

08:33

Economic affairs ministry mulls reviving Nordica if coronavirus subsides

08:14

Random coronavirus testing being introduced to give state clearer picture

07:52

Party Ratings: Center Party support continues to rise

07:27

Gallery: Estonians recreate famous paintings at home

07:05

Professor: Situation in Saare County is not as bad as in Italy

07.04

Municipality blocks roads to Jägala waterfall to stop crowds

07.04

Central bank allocates €18.9 million of profit to state budget

07.04

Police chief: 25 people punished for not sticking to restrictions

07.04

Five Narva care home residents re-test negative for coronavirus

07.04

April 7 heat record broken in Jõgeva County

07.04

Tallinn's kindergartens to remain open, following precautionary measures

07.04

Government to discuss partially reopening schools

07.04

Mart Helme: Bonuses for state agency heads were for last year's work

07.04

Helme: Estonia doesn't support coronabonds, but should take out loans

07.04

Top military doctor: Health board changing coronavirus testing criteria

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: