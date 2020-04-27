Party ratings: Reform most popular, gap between EKRE and Center narrows

The opposition Reform Party is still most popular in terms of voter support, according to recent research by pollsters Kantar Emor.

If Riigikogu elections were to be held now, 30 percent of voters would cast their vote in favor of the Reform Party. The support for opposition party Reform has remained stable during the last few months, standing at 29 percent in March and 31 percent in February.

Coalition party the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) is in second place at 19 percent of support, closely followed by the Center Party at 18 percent. Support for non-parliamentary party Estonia 200 has risen to 14 percent, up significantly since January, when the party was supported by 9.3 percent of people.

Estonia 200 formed in 2018 and narrowly missed out on being represented in the Riigikogu at the 2019 election. The party gained 4.4 percent of the vote but needed 5 percent to meet the electoral threshold.

Support for the Social Democratic Party (SDE) stood at 10 percent, down two percent since March. Isamaa, the third coalition party, continues to operate below the five percent threshold needed for Riigikogu seats under Estonia's election rules in the April results, and stood at 4 percent support for the third month in a row.

The Kantar Emor study was conducted online between April 20-22. A total of 1,280 Estonian citizens of voting age, aged 18–84, were questioned.

