Party ratings: Reform sees revival in support

Reform Party leader Kaja Kallas.
Reform Party leader Kaja Kallas. Source: ERR
The Reform Party has seen a recent revival in support following a long period of decline, according to a recent survey.

Reform stands at 32.4 percent support according to the research, conducted by pollsters Norstat on behalf of NGO the Institute for Social Studies  (MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut), making it still the most popular party, followed by the coalition Center Party on 25.8 percent.

The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) stood at 15.9 percent, non-parliamentary Estonia 200 on 7.8 percent, the opposition Social Democratic Party (SDE) on 7.4 percent and Isamaa, which is in the coalition, found 5.3 percent of support among respondents.

Reform's results reverse a recent trend for a decline in support (see graph), according to ERR's online news in Estonian; last week Reform saw an increase in support of 1.2 percent, with the figure at 2.4 percent for the past three weeks.

All the other parties listed saw little change in their support rating since last week.

The Reform Party is largest by Riigikogu seats on 34, Center, in office is next on 25, and EKRE on 19. Isamaa has 12 seats and SDE 10.

The latest aggregate results reflect a survey period from March 24 to April 20; a total of 4,001 Estonian citizens of voting age were interviewed.

Norstat says its data is weighted to obtain a proportional distribution of citizens based on key socio-demographic indicators, and claims a +/1 1.55 percent margin of error.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

