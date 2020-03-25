ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Ratings: Gap between Reform and Center lowest since March 2019 elections ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Center Party promotional balloons.
Center Party promotional balloons. Source: Ahto Laur
Coalition party Center has reached its highest peak of support since the March 2019 general elections according to one recent survey, though it remains in second place behind the opposition Reform Party.

The research, conducted by pollsters Norstat on behalf of NGO the Institute for Social Studies (MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut) puts Reform on 31 percent support, and Center Party on 24.4 percent, among respondents.

Reform continues in top place though the gap between it and Center has narrowed to its lowest, at 6.6 percentage points, since the general election last year, the survey says.

Coalition party the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) is in third placae on 16.7 percent of support, followed by opposition party the Social Democratic Party (SDE) on 8.1 percent, non-parliamentary party Estonia 200 on 8 percent, and coalition partner Isamaa on 6 percent.

The three coalition parties together stood at 47.1 percent of support, while the two opposition parties found 39.1 percent of support, according to the Norstat survey.

The cumulative results cover the period February 26 to March 23 and polled 4,002 Estonian citizens of voting age, both online and over the phone. Norstat says its data is weighted to obtain a proportional distribution of citizens based on key socia-demographic indicators, and claims a +/1 1.55 percent margin of error.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

reform partyekrecenter partyparty ratingssdeisamaaestonia 200norstat
