Kohtla-Järve State High School (Kohtla-Järve riigigümnaasium), which opened last autumn, was vandalized on Sunday evening. A barrier was broken and an auditorium window smashed. The school's director, Hendik Agur, posted photos of the damage in the City of Kohtla-Järve's social media page, which also included images of the suspects. Agur asked those who recognize the suspects to come forward.

ERR's online news in Estonia reproduced Agur's social media post, with the latter's permission.

"On the Bronze Night of 2007, we organized a two-night vigil with our male teachers around Gustav Adolf High School in the Old Town of Tallinn."

"But now? What's going on now? Time has passed. Hello? This is another time. Of course, it is profoundly offensive and, in addition, considerably damaging in material terms that the school has to use funds for new textbooks, study visits and teaching aids to install a new window. But the question lies elsewhere. In 2020, the values ​​of young people should have taken a leap forward by a magnitude in their development - certainly beyond the breaking of windows and blatant damage, to the next, more advanced level. But no, unfortunately not, and this makes me very sad. Those young people who broke the new schoolhouse's window have homes right here next to the same schoolhouse. They have parents and these families should have, though do they, values? At the least interests, trends, things to wish for in life, what is smart or useful in making a start? Isn't it so?"

Vandalized barrier at Kohtla-Järve High School. Source: Social Media

"People who provide education in schools help create values. So the school turns out good and hard working people as well. Schools also bring in new parents, who in turn create new families. That is what we are contributing to - new parents who create new families who grow up at home into normal and nice people. That's what we're here for."

"And this cannot be put down to anguish from the current state of emergency, this is about values."

All Estonian schools have been closed since Monday, March 16.

