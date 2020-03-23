ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Kohtla-Järve high school vandalized ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Smashed window at Kohtla-Järve High School.
Smashed window at Kohtla-Järve High School. Source: Social Media
News

Kohtla-Järve State High School (Kohtla-Järve riigigümnaasium), which opened last autumn, was vandalized on Sunday evening. A barrier was broken and an auditorium window smashed. The school's director, Hendik Agur, posted photos of the damage in the City of Kohtla-Järve's social media page, which also included images of the suspects. Agur asked those who recognize the suspects to come forward.

ERR's online news in Estonia reproduced Agur's social media post, with the latter's permission.

"On the Bronze Night of 2007, we organized a two-night vigil with our male teachers around Gustav Adolf High School in the Old Town of Tallinn."

"But now? What's going on now? Time has passed. Hello? This is another time. Of course, it is profoundly offensive and, in addition, considerably damaging in material terms that the school has to use funds for new textbooks, study visits and teaching aids to install a new window. But the question lies elsewhere. In 2020, the values ​​of young people should have taken a leap forward by a magnitude in their development - certainly beyond the breaking of windows and blatant damage, to the next, more advanced level. But no, unfortunately not, and this makes me very sad. Those young people who broke the new schoolhouse's window have homes right here next to the same schoolhouse. They have parents and these families should have, though do they, values? At the least interests, trends, things to wish for in life, what is smart or useful in making a start? Isn't it so?"

Vandalized barrier at Kohtla-Järve High School. Source: Social Media

"People who provide education in schools help create values. So the school turns out good and hard working people as well. Schools also bring in new parents, who in turn create new families. That is what we are contributing to - new parents who create new families who grow up at home into normal and nice people. That's what we're here for."

"And this cannot be put down to anguish from the current state of emergency, this is about values."

All Estonian schools have been closed since Monday, March 16.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

kohtla-järvekohtla-järve high school
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
14:27

Number of registered unemployed grew 4 percent in a week

14:15

Estonia issues negative interest rate short-term bonds worth €200 million

14:10

Statistics: 2019 passenger and goods transport via ports up on year

13:56

Minister: Hospitals have enough protective equipment to last for a week

13:47

Tallinn Airport loses 90 percent of flights in wake of coronavirus

13:33

Estonia condemns elections held in Abkhazia

13:10

Tartu calling for initiatives to help citizens during emergency situation

12:58

No one going to compensate freelancers for this, says actor Tõnis Niinemets

12:41

Dentists: Scheduled treatment has to be stopped immediately

12:01

Traders' association urges morning shopping reserved for at-risk groups

11:44

Updated weather station to allow for more precise forecasts

11:28

Ratings: Reform still most popular but gap with other parties narrowing

11:07

Number of coronavirus cases in Estonia rises to 352

10:47

State terminates Tallink service between Paldiski and Germany

10:29

Saaremaa report: Kuressaare Hospital coronavirus patient capacity is 36

10:08

Ratas: It is better to overreact than to be careless

09:41

Over 260 Ukrainians evacuated from Estonia via charter flights on Sunday

09:18

Economist: First wave of coronavirus economic crisis already in progress

08:51

Food producers adjusted to coronavirus situation, say domestic supply safe

08:32

Two coronavirus patients in Estonia in critical condition

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: