Tallinn's Old Town Days canceled

Tallinn Old Town Days, scheduled for June 4 to 7, have been canceled due to the coronavirus but could take place later in the year if the emergency situation measures are lifted.

Anu Aus, senior elder of Tallinn City Center (Kesklinn), said on Monday: "We were forced to make the difficult decision to cancel Old Town Days in early summer due to the coronavirus pandemic."

She added if the emergency situation is not still in place at the end of the summer then the Old Town Days may be held with a smaller program in the second half of the year.

This year's Old Town Days entitled Stories and Legends, were designed to introduce stories related to Tallinn's history and legendary figures to a wider audience.

This year's event would have been the 39th.

