Estonian NT footballer contract terminated because of coronavirus

Estonian national football team striker Henri Anier's contract with Go Ahead Eagles has been terminated due to the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.

The club, playing in second-highest tier of football in the Netherlands, has terminated the contracts of 14 players which were due to expire at the end of the season. Anier signed for the club this February but only managed two play twice for the four-time Eredivise winner.

"Under normal circumstances, we would have talked to several of the players about contract renewals or cancellations," Go Ahead technical director Paul Bosvelt said. "However, the current conditions are far from normal. There is nothing sensible about the current situation in the football world. Will games be played or not? With or without an audience? And when? How do regional businesses recover from this crisis? These are all factors that have a major impact on our financial management."

Anier has represented Estonia on 61 occasions, scoring 13 goals in the process.

