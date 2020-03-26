ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Labor Inspectorate issues advice for working during emergency situation ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Construction workers working for an Estonian company.
Construction workers working for an Estonian company. Source: Rene Suurkaev/ERR
News

The Labour Inspectorate (Tööinspektsioon) has produced a series infographics in English about working during the coronavirus pandemic. These cover guidelines for both employers and employees, hygiene information and information on how wage cuts can work in the economic downturn.

Labor Inspectorate media adviser Kristel Abel told ERR News Thursday that calls to their information line on 640 6000 had increased six-fold since the crisis began.

The first infographic has information for employers, including on teleworking and rules on unpaid leave.

Employers info. Source: Labor Inspectorate

Information for employees includes similar information from the employee's perspective.

Employees info. Source: Labor Inspectorate

 Information on keeping the workplace clean and hygienic, to help combat the coronavirus risk, is below. 

Hygiene info. Source: Labor Inspectorate

 Finally, more detailed information on when and how wages can legally be reduced is here.

Wage cuts info. Source: Labor Inspectorate

As reported on ERR News, employers can unilaterally cut salaries for a temporary period if all legal conditions are met.

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa) will be able to cover 70 percent of salaries to employees of companies in financial difficulty directly due to the impact of the coronavirus, for a two-month period.

More information and downloadable versions of the infographics are available at the Labor Inspectorate's site here.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

labour inspectoratecoronaviruscovid-19
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
20:42

Prime minister orders coronavirus home quarantine, police to monitor

18:58

New, renovated buildings must include electric car chargers from 2021

18:47

Health Board: 34 people receiving treatment in hospitals for coronavirus

18:35

Mobility analysis planned by Statistics Estonia not to use real-time data

18:10

Police arrest suspects in serial break-ins in Viljandi County

17:44

Sales of Liviko's 80 percent vodka increased ninefold in March

17:23

Labor Inspectorate issues advice for working during emergency situation

16:55

SEB: Customer behavior shows people taking isolation seriously

16:34

Sportland closes stores early after Wednesday sale faux pas draws crowds

16:12

Government urging MPs to work fast regarding supplementary budget

15:52

Government: If new measures not followed, there will be full quarantine

15:09

Intercity bus routes could become state-run during emergency situation

14:49

Kiik: Hospitals have sufficient supply of breathing apparatuses

14:27

Employers demand foreign labor be allowed into Estonia

14:06

Estonian NT footballer contract terminated because of coronavirus

13:42

Health Insurance Fund to pay for NIPT testing for pregnant women

13:19

Tallink provides updated overview of current route operations

12:52

Eesti Energia not yet planning redundancies

12:29

Vet board stops scheduled inspections during emergency situation

12:03

Tallink keeping Estonia-Finland ferry freight links busy

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: