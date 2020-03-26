Labor Inspectorate issues advice for working during emergency situation

The Labour Inspectorate (Tööinspektsioon) has produced a series infographics in English about working during the coronavirus pandemic. These cover guidelines for both employers and employees, hygiene information and information on how wage cuts can work in the economic downturn.

Labor Inspectorate media adviser Kristel Abel told ERR News Thursday that calls to their information line on 640 6000 had increased six-fold since the crisis began.

The first infographic has information for employers, including on teleworking and rules on unpaid leave.

Employers info. Source: Labor Inspectorate

Information for employees includes similar information from the employee's perspective.

Employees info. Source: Labor Inspectorate

Information on keeping the workplace clean and hygienic, to help combat the coronavirus risk, is below.

Hygiene info. Source: Labor Inspectorate

Finally, more detailed information on when and how wages can legally be reduced is here.

Wage cuts info. Source: Labor Inspectorate

As reported on ERR News, employers can unilaterally cut salaries for a temporary period if all legal conditions are met.

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa) will be able to cover 70 percent of salaries to employees of companies in financial difficulty directly due to the impact of the coronavirus, for a two-month period.

More information and downloadable versions of the infographics are available at the Labor Inspectorate's site here.

